“I’ve never been so pumped up in my life”: Shaun Tait elated over Pakistan’s one-wicket win over Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 1 wicket in an Asia Cup 2022 thriller, and Shaun Tait is elated over the same.

The Asia Cup 2022 Super 4 match between Pakistan and Afghanistan was one of the most thrilling encounters in recent times, where Pakistan emerged victorious by a margin of a single wicket. With this win, Pakistan sealed their place in the final of the tournament, where they will face Sri Lanka on Sunday.

Afghanistan’s win would have kept the tournament open for both Afghanistan and India, but it was not meant to be. The batters of Afghanistan managed to score just 129 runs in the 1st innings on a tough Sharjah track, and the bowlers of Afghanistan were very much motivated to defend the total.

Babar Azam got out on a golden duck, and Pakistan lost wickets at regular intervals. There was an ugly spat between Asif Ali and the Afghanistan bowlers. In the end, Pakistan needed 11 runs from the last over with just one wicket in hand. Afghanistan had the upper hand, but Naseem Shah smashed two sixes in two balls to seal the deal for Pakistan.

Shaun Tait elated over Pakistan’s win over Afghanistan

Pakistan’s bowling coach Shaun Tait is elated over Pakistan’s win over Sharjah in the Asia Cup 2022 match. Tait tweeted that he had never been so pumped in his life during a cricket match. He insists that he thought once that Pakistan cannot the match, but Naseem’s 2 sixes changed the direction of the match.

“I’ve never been so pumped up in my life as I was after yesterday’s match ! Absolute Crazy scenes. This match was full of emotions. At one time we all thought we can’t win but these 2 sixes will be remembered for long time !,” Shaun Tait tweeted.

I’ve never been so pumped up in my life as I was after yesterday’s match !

Absolute Crazy scenes 😅

This match was full of emotions. At one time we all thought we can’t win but these 2 sixes will be remembered for long time !#PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/zaTcy2QSFx — Shaun Tait (@shaun_tait32) September 8, 2022

Tait was appointed as the bowling coach of Pakistan earlier this year, and the pacers of the side have done well under his tenure. He earlier served as the bowling coach of the Afghanistan cricket team as well.

Tait has represented Australia in 3 tests, 25 ODIs and 28 T20Is, where he has scalped a total of 95 international wickets. He played T20 leagues around the world, and he has 218 T20 wickets under his belt. Tait was considered as one of the fastest bowlers to ever play the game.