Cricket

“I’ve never been so pumped up in my life”: Shaun Tait elated over Pakistan’s one-wicket win over Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 1 wicket in an Asia Cup 2022 thriller, and Shaun Tait is elated over the same.
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"Oouches": Jimmy Neesham throws straight at Glenn Maxwell's butt in a hilarious incident during AUS vs NZ 2nd ODI
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 1 wicket in an Asia Cup 2022 thriller, and Shaun Tait is elated over the same.
“I’ve never been so pumped up in my life”: Shaun Tait elated over Pakistan’s one-wicket win over Afghanistan in Asia Cup 2022

Pakistan defeated Afghanistan by 1 wicket in an Asia Cup 2022 thriller, and Shaun Tait…