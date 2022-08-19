Cricket

“This is not a wake-up call or anything”: Ben Stokes remains unperturbed despite England’s innings defeat versus South Africa at Lord’s on Day 3

"This is not a wake-up call or anything": Ben Stokes remains unperturbed despite England's innings defeat versus South Africa at Lord's on Day 3
Gurpreet Singh

Previous Article
Charles Barkley's 252 lbs can be attributed to his peculiar way of eating steak
Next Article
Tom Brady nearly convinced Kevin Durant to reject $54.3 million from the Golden State Warriors in 2016
Cricket Latest News
"This is not a wake-up call or anything": Ben Stokes remains unperturbed despite England's innings defeat versus South Africa at Lord's on Day 3
“This is not a wake-up call or anything”: Ben Stokes remains unperturbed despite England’s innings defeat versus South Africa at Lord’s on Day 3

Ben Stokes remains unperturbed despite registering his first defeat since becoming England’s Test captain in…