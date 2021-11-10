“This could be ‘underdogs’ Australia’s year”: Brett Lee weighs in on Australia’s prospect of winning maiden T20 World Cup title this year

Brett Lee weighs in on Australia’s chances of lifting their maiden T20 World Cup title after their comprehensive performance in group stage

After three weeks of intense battle between top T20 sides in the world, the ongoing 2021 ICC T20 World Cup has reached towards its business end- the Semi-Final stages.

In the second semi-final tomorrow at the Dubai International Stadium, Australia will take on the undefeated team in the coveted tournament so far- Pakistan in what promises to be a cracker of a contest, given the way both teams have contested so far.

While the Aussies are eying on the maiden T20 World Cup title, the Pakistani side are looking to repeat the heroics from the 2009 edition of the tournament which took place in England.

Former Australian speedster Brett Lee, in fact believes that the current ‘underdog’ Aussie side could in fact go all the way to lift their maiden T20 World Cup title.

Brett Lee weighs in on Australia’s chances

Counting in on David Warner’s superb display of form in the ongoing T20 World Cup, Brett Lee believes that this might well be Australia’s time and year to win the World Cup for the first time ever.

“After almost a month of action, it all comes down to five days, four teams, and three matches at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021. And I reckon this could be Australia’s year”, he wrote in a coloumn for the ICC.