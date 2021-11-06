“This game is so stupid”: Jimmy Neesham’s hilarious reaction on Kagiso Rabada hat-trick after he leaked 45 runs in first 3 overs

Jimmy Neesham’s hilarious reaction: The all-rounder from New Zealand saw the funny side of South African fast bowler’s performance tonight.

South Africa fast bowler Kagiso Rabada was having a tough time at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium until the last over of the match where he performed a game-changing hat-trick against England in what was Group 1’s last Super 12 match of the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

Rabada, who was introduced into the attack as a first-change bowler in the fourth over, conceded as many as three fours as English opening batters started on their usual attacking note whilst chasing a 190-run target.

Bowling his second over right before the halfway mark, Rabada leaked a couple of boundaries against Dawid Malan (33) as England were very much in the chase.

With the opposition needing 65 runs in the last five overs, South Africa captain Temba Bavuma re-introduced Rabada into the attack only to see him getting hit by three consecutive sixes including a 112-metre monster hit by Liam Livingstone.

Rabada, who had leaked 45 runs in three overs, had no option than to defend 14 runs in the last over. Putting on display a stark turn of events, Rabada became the third bowler to perform a hat-trick in this World Cup dismissing Chris Woakes (7), Eoin Morgan (17) and Chris Jordan (0) in a match-winning over.

Despite giving away runs at 12 runs per over tonight, Rabada was South Africa’s pick of the bowlers as they registered a 10-run victory against England. As far as the tournament is concerned, Rabada is South Africa’s fourth-best bowler dismissing eight batters at an average of 19.37, an economy rate of 8.15 and a strike rate of 14.2.

Jimmy Neesham’s hilarious reaction to Kagiso Rabada’s maiden T20I hat-trick

This game is so stupid lol https://t.co/KrxHE3Etse — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) November 6, 2021

Twitter reactions on Kagiso Rabada:

Congratulations Kagiso Rabada on adding a #T20WorldCup hat-trick to your list of achievements#BePartOfIt pic.twitter.com/EDF8YlGIkK — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) November 6, 2021

What a strange end to things. KG takes a hat-trick after leaking runs earlier in the innings, South Africa beat the best team in the group but don’t go to the semi-finals and there’s a whole lot of what ifs. Like what if they chased faster against Bangladesh. Eish. #T20WorldCup — Firdose Moonda (@FirdoseM) November 6, 2021

Third hat-trick of the tournament! By Kagiso Rabada, Wanindu Hasaranga and Curtis Campher. In six ICC men’s T20 World Cups before, there was only one hat-trick [by Brett Lee in 2007]. — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) November 6, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.