“This guy is a Test bowler”: Kevin Pietersen makes case for Umran Malik’s Test debut during England tour after remarkable IPL 2022 for SRH

Kevin Pietersen makes case for Umran Malik’s Test debut for India after yet another impressive display of fast bowling in IPL 2022.

The young fast bowling sensation Umran Malik, who has managed to garner the Cricket fraternity’s attention with sheer raw pace, bagged his maiden five-wicket haul against the Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday in the ongoing IPL 2022.

One of the retained players for the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing IPL season, Malik, in line with his reputation, has not only consistently bowled above the 145 km/h speed mark, but has also got rid of the best of batters in the tournament so far.

Against GT, off the five dismissals, he clean bowled as many as four batters with his sheer pace, including the likes of in-form Shubman Gill, the well set Wriddhiman Saha, David Miller and Abhinav Manohar.

Although his effort came in a losing cause, he was fittingly adjudged the ‘Player of the Match’ for his maiden five-fer.

Kevin Pietersen makes case for Umran Malik’s Test debut

A rare individual from India to possess the ability to consistently click the 150 km/h mark, Umran Malik continues to receive praises for the same from fans and former International player alike.

Joining the list was former England skipper Kevin Pietersen, who, impressed with his remarkable aforementioned five-fer against GT, went on to make a case for his Test debut for India against England in July this year.

“I think so [on playing Umran]. I’m playing him. I’m gonna be calling that Test match, and he better be playing,” Pietersen remarked on Star Sports.

Pietersen further asserted that no batter in the world likes to face the pace at which Umran bowls and that the Indian team could well build their fast-bowling around the 22-year-old quick.

“Just have a look at some of the great sides, some of the great Australian sides that we’ve played against, [they had] the Brett Lees, the Mitchell Johnsons. This guy is a Test bowler, no one likes to face this [pace].

“Look at those figures, 5-25, the best figures in this year’s IPL. You can bowl him for an over, bowl him for two overs, bowl him for three overs. Let him run in, bowl around him. Build your fast-bowling around him,” Pietersen further added.

India are scheduled to tour England for three ODIs, three T20Is and one Test in July this year. The one (and the final) Test match will be the last Test match of the previous series, as the same was postponed due to COVID-19 last year.

ALSO READ: Michael Vaughan urges BCCI to send Umran Malik to play County Cricket