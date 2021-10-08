“This is barbaric”: Twitter goes berserk as Ishan Kishan scores fastest IPL 50 of IPL 2021 vs SRH

Ishan Kishan scores fastest IPL 50: The wicket-keeper batter from the defending champions registered a whirlwind ninth IPL half-century.

During the 55th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi, Mumbai Indians wicket-keeper batter Ishan Kishan has scored his second consecutive half-century in a situation when his team needed him the most.

Opening the batting with captain Rohit Sharma (18), Kishan slog swept Sunrisers Hyderabad all-rounder Mohammad Nabi for a six on the second delivery that he faced to set the tone of the innings. With Indians needing to score as high as possible, an innings such as Kishan’s was the need of the hour for them.

Facing Hyderabad fast bowler Siddarth Kaul in the second over, Kishan assaulted him by hitting as many as four fours to become a source of amazement.

In the next two overs bowled by Nabi and Jason Holder, Kishan smacked four fours and a six as opposition captain Manish Pandey appeared to be short of answers in his first IPL match as a captain.

It was on the last delivery of the fourth over when Kishan hit a four off Holder to register a 16-ball half-century, the fastest of this season. In what was his ninth IPL half-century and 15th in T20s, Kishan scored a hard-hitting 84 (32) with the help of 11 fours and four sixes.

Ishan Kishan scores fastest IPL 50 of IPL 2021

This is barbaric from Ishan Kishan — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) October 8, 2021

Fastest IPL fifty for Mumbai Indians:- 16 balls – Ishan Kishan v SRH, today

17 balls – Kieron Pollard v KKR, 2016

17 balls – Ishan Kishan v KKR, 2018

17 balls – Hardik Pandya v KKR, 2019

17 balls – Kieron Pollard v CSK, 2021#IPL2021 #SRHvMI — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) October 8, 2021

Looks like Ishan Kishan is planning to score 171* himself. — Sorabh Pant (@hankypanty) October 8, 2021

Ishan Kishan’s gone berserk — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) October 8, 2021

Ishan Kishan just brought up the fastest 50 this season! He’s hitting them sweet! #SRHvMI — Chloe-Amanda Bailey (@ChloeAmandaB) October 8, 2021

For more cricket-related news, click here.