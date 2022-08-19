“Told you all”: Michael Vaughan gets prediction bang on as South Africa defeat England by an innings in the Lord’s Test

Michael Vaughan gets prediction bang on as South African pace battery’s exceptional performance hand them a one-sided victory at Lord’s.

During the first Test match of South Africa’s ongoing tour of England at the Lord’s Cricket Ground, the hosts have been decimated in just over six sessions by an innings and 12 runs, to trail 0-1 in the three-Test series.

After an ordinary batting performance during the first innings which saw them post mere 165 on the board, their second innings, the performances in which have been their highlight in the ‘Bazball’ era was even worse, as they bundled up for mere 149 while managing to survive mere 37.4 Overs.

Apart from Ollie Pope’s 73 runs in the first innings, none of Stokes’ men could surpass the half-century mark even once, as the Proteas pace trio of Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, and Marco Jansen scalped 18 of the 20 English wickets, to earn their skipper Dean Elgar some bragging rights after all the match build-up ahead of ‘Day 1’.

With today’s victory, South Africa continue to march on with their exceptional Test result numbers at Lord’s, having lost just one of the previous seven Tests at this venue since the year 1992.

Michael Vaughan gets prediction bang on

Post South Africa’s first innings, during which they posted 326 runs on the board, and thereby taking a 161-run lead, former England skipper Michael Vaughan, perhaps realizing the potency of the South African pace trio, and watching the manner in which they were all over England during the first innings, had predicted South Africa’s victory on the third day itself.

Early shout .. Test could finish today .. — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 19, 2022

Earlier, Vaughan was also impressed with the ‘effortless’ display of pace bowling from Kagiso Rabada, who returned with a five-wicket haul in the first innings.

Post England’s hapless batting during the second innings as well, with the Proteas pacers scalping eight of their wickets this time around, Vaughan made sure he took to his Twitter handle yet again, to remind his followers how bang on he had been with his earlier prediction, with England yet to bat.

Told you all … 👍 — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) August 19, 2022

