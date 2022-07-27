IND vs WI Man of the Series: Who won India vs West Indies Man of the Series 2022 in ODIs?

IND vs WI Man of the Series: The Indian batter was declared the Man of the Series for the first time in international cricket.

India have defeated West Indies by 119 runs (DLS Method) in the recently concluded third ODI at Queen’s Park Oval to register a 3-0 series whitewash.

In what was the 23rd bilateral ODI series (10th in West Indies) between these two teams, India have now extended their series lead to 15-8. In the last decade and a half, India have won 12 consecutive ODI bilateral ODI series against West Indies.

A sixth bilateral ODI series victory in West Indies means that India have now won their last eight ODIs in a row against this opposition. West Indies, on the other hand, have lost their ninth successive ODI since last month.

IND vs WI Man of the Series 2022

Playing an ODI series after more than 18 months with not even a single List A match in this period, India batter Shubman Gill celebrated his ODI comeback by emerging as the highest run-scorer in the series.

In the three innings of his third ODI series (all away from home), Gill scored 205 runs at an average and strike rate of 102.50 each. Among the three batters to score a couple of half-centuries in this series in addition to scoring maximum fours (18), Gill was rightly declared the Player of the Series for the first time in his international career.

Half-centuries at both ends fired India to a flyer. Shikhar Dhawan brought up his 37th half-century while Shubman Gill reached his 2nd ODI fifty to stitch a fine partnership of 113 for the opening stand.

Readers must note that Gill also bagged the Player of the Match award in Port of Spain on Wednesday. Gill, who had top-scored with 98* (98) to become the 17th batter to remain unbeaten on 98 in an ODI innings as the Indian innings was forcefully brought to a standstill by two rain breaks, earned applause from captain and opening partner Shikhar Dhawan during the post-match presentation ceremony.