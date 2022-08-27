“Thumb goes up from on-field umpire”: Stuart Broad gets legitimate delivery signal from Chris Gaffaney after dismissing Aiden Markram at Old Trafford

Stuart Broad gets legitimate delivery signal: The veteran English pacer was doubtful around having bowled another no-ball.

During the third day of the second Test of South Africa’s tour of England 2022 in Manchester, veteran England pacer Stuart Broad managed to dismiss South Africa batter Aiden Markram (6) not once but twice.

It was in his first over of the day that Broad bowled a ripper of a delivery to castle Markram’s stumps. A delivery which angled in initially only to slightly leave the batter in a bid to dismiss him was declared as a no-ball because Broad had overstepped marginally.

Clearly upset due to the prospect of being denied a dismissal, Broad was seen in an animated discussion with umpire Chris Gaffaney after third umpire Nitin Menon signaled a no-ball.

Stuart Broad gets legitimate delivery signal from Chris Gaffaney after dismissing Aiden Markram

Making amends in the following over itself, Broad didn’t let Markram trouble England on the back of a massive reprieve. A fuller delivery outside the off-stump was edged by the right-handed batter as he looked to play a cover drive.

With Zac Crawley completing a comfortable catch at second slip, Markram had no hopes of another chance especially with Broad bowling a legitimate delivery. Having said that, Broad did confirm the same with Gaffaney before celebrating his first wicket of the innings.

“Immediately Stuart Broad is turning away [towards umpire]. The thumb goes up from on-field umpire. He’s got the word from the third umpire. Broad does have a wicket,” said the commentator on Sky Sports.

Markram’s dismissal in the 23rd over of the innings resulted in South Africa losing their third wicket of the day. With James Anderson and Ollie Robinson dismissing Dean Elgar (11) and Sarel Erwee (25) respectively earlier in the session, the visitors are in desperate need of a rescuing partnership from Keegan Petersen (20*) and Rassie van der Dussen (14*).

Having scored 65/3 in 27 overs in the morning session today, readers must note that South Africa still trail by 176 runs in the Test match.