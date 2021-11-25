“Tim Paine is the best keeper in the world”: Nathan Lyon backs the selection of Tim Paine in Ashes 2021-22

Ashes 2021-22: Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon has voted for Tim Paine to retain his place in the side despite the sexting scandal.

Australian spinner Nathan Lyon has backed the selection of Tim Paine in Ashes 2021. Tim Paine stepped down as the captain of Australia due to a sexting scandal.

Apart from the sexting scandal, Paine’s injury is also an issue for the former skipper. He hasn’t played a competitive game since Australia’s loss to India at the Gabba earlier this year. Paine featured in a game for Tasmania 2nd XI last week but managed to score just 1 and 7 runs. However, Tim Paine has confirmed that he is ready to play in Ashes and can play a role in the side. Paine will play a Marsh One Day Cup game and Australia’s intra-squad game before the Ashes.

Nathan Lyon backs Tim Paine’s spot in Ashes 2021-22

Lyon has declared Paine as the best wicket-keeper in the world. He also describes the sound of the ball touching Paine’s gloves as “music to my ears”.

“The selectors always said they were going to pick the best available XI and in my eyes, Tim Paine is the best keeper in the world,” Lyon said.

“This is very selfish from a bowler’s point of view, I want the best gloveman behind the stumps. In my eyes that’s Tim Paine.”

“Every (Test) bowler’s relationship with (Paine) is exceptional and Tim Paine is a very lovable guy and a very well-respected guy within the changeroom.”

“I think every bowler – I’m pretty sure I’m speaking on behalf of every bowler (in the Test team) –we want the best keeper. As I keep saying, I can’t say it any more times, Tim is the best keeper in the world.”

Nathan Lyon has also offered his full support to Tim Paine in these tough times. He has insisted that everybody make mistakes in their life.

“Tim made a mistake, he owned it and for me that shows great courage,” Lyon said.

“Tim’s got my full support. I’m looking forward to catching up with him as soon as we get out of quarantine up here.”

The first Ashes 2021-22 test will be played at the Gabba on 8 December 2021.