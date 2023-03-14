“Time lagega”: Aakash Chopra Answers When Will Rishabh Pant Return

When will Rishabh Pant return? This question is in every Indian cricket fan’s mind. Ever since Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant got injured in a horrific car accident, everyone is curious about the status of his recovery. Recently, former India batter Aakash Chopra provided an update on the same.

On December 30 last year, Pant was involved in an accident while going home from Delhi to his hometown Roorkee. He was driving a Mercedes car and his car got smashed into a divider. Pant suffered multiple injuries and after getting treatment in Dehradun, he was airlifted to Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital.

Pant had surgery on his knee recently, and he may require another surgery as all three of the ligaments of his right knee are affected. He has already been ruled out of Indian Premier League 2023 and might also miss ICC Cricket World Cup 2023.

Aakash Chopra Answers When Will Rishabh Pant Return

On an episode of The Ranveeer Show, Chopra discussed Pant among several other topics with YouTuber Ranveer Allahbadia. First things first, Chopra had expressed a sigh of relief regarding Pant surviving such a brutal accident. However, not giving any false hopes to his fans, he mentioned that Pant will take some time to recover.

Both products of the iconic Sonnet Cricket Club in Delhi, Chopra claimed Pant to be a “fighter” who will surely return to representative cricket at some point in time in the future. He also touched upon the ‘happy to go lucky’ nature of Pant, where he just looks at the maximum benefits he can get on a cricket field without thinking about the maximum damage.

“He is on his path to recovery, lekin time lagega [It will take time]. I feel just happy that he is alive,” Chopra said on The Ranveeer Show.

“When you see the crash, my heart sinks. Not many people would have survived that. Cricket abhi nahi, kuch samay ke baad khel lega [No cricket for him at the moment, but he will play after a bit]. He is a fighter, bande mai dam bhi hai, aa jaayega vapas [He has a strong will-power, will make a come back].”

David Warner likely to lead Delhi Capitals in Rishabh Pant’s absence

According to reports, Australia batter David Warner is the likeliest of candidates to lead Delhi Capitals in IPL 2023. Warner is a proven IPL campaigner, who had led Sunrisers Hyderabad to their maiden title seven years ago.