David Warner IPL captaincy record: Has Delhi Capitals captain 2023 been announced?

On a day when his former Indian Premier League franchise Sunrisers Hyderabad announced South Africa batter Aiden Markram as their new captain, Australia batter David Warner’s name is doing the rounds with respect to leading Delhi Capitals in the upcoming 16th season of the biggest T20 league around the world.

Warner, who had begun a second innings with Capitals in IPL 2022, is being reported to be in likeliness of beginning one more second innings with the franchise in IPL 2023.

“David [Warner] will be our captain and Axar Patel will be his deputy,” a member of the ownership group of DC told Cricbuzz this morning. Delhi, however, are yet to make an official announcement regarding the matter. Readers must note that they are the only franchise which is yet to announce its captain for IPL 2023.

Assuming that the same happens, it will be for the second time when the veteran Australian cricketer will be leading Capitals in the IPL. Earlier known as Delhi Daredevils, Warner had led them for a couple of matches in what was his fifth season with them a decade ago.

One of the seven captains to have won an IPL title, Warner is among the three overseas captains (all Australians) to have lifted the coveted IPL trophy.

It is worth a mention that Warner is at the sixth position on the list of cricketers with most matches played as a captain in the IPL. Warner, whose promotion at DC will be for a season until he becomes the fourth captain to win the IPL twice, will be filling-in for India wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant as far as leadership is concerned.

David Warner IPL captaincy record

Team Span Matches Won Lost Tied Overall 2013-2021 69 35 32 2 Delhi Daredevils 2013 2 0 2 0 Sunrisers Hyderabad 2015-2021 67 35 30 2

Third-highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL, Warner is the fifth-highest run-scorer among captains on the back of amassing 2,840 runs at an average and strike rate of 47.33 and 142.28 respectively including a century and 26 half-centuries.