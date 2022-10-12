“To be honest, not really”: Mitchell Marsh against appealing in cases like Matthew Wade obstructing the field

Mitchell Marsh against appealing: The Australian all-rounder isn’t a big fan of appealing for obstructing the field dismissals.

The first T20I of England’s tour of Australia 2022 will primarily be remembered for England captain Jos Buttler not opting to appeal against Australia wicket-keeper batter Matthew Wade for a potential obstructing the field dismissal in a crunch situation of the match.

Unlike the last one year or so, Wade’s presence while chasing a target didn’t result in an Australian victory at the Perth Stadium on Sunday but him doing what he did ignited a debate around whether fielding captains should appeal in such instances or not.

While Buttler hinted at appealing in such cases depending on the severity of the match, most English and Australian cricketers defended both Buttler and Wade’s responses to all that had happened. Meanwhile, the Indian fraternity put forward a contrasting opinion stating how rules should have been followed by appealing against Wade and rightly so.

Mitchell Marsh against appealing in cases like Matthew Wade obstructing the field

Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh also appears to have taken the matter lightly saying that he, too, wouldn’t have appealed had anyone done the same against his team. Observing the funny side of the incident, Marsh compared Wade to Australia rules football player Dustin Martin.

“Old Dusty Martin over there [referring to Matthew Wade]. [Would he have appealed?] To be honest, not really. Like Jos [Buttler] said, he didn’t actually see it. So, it’s pretty hard to appeal if you don’t see something,” Marsh told the reporters in a video posted on social media platform Twitter by cricket.com.au.

“Would I appeal? If it was Wadey? Yes, I would appeal [smiles]. Anyone else? Probably not.”

The second Australia vs England T20I will begin in Canberra in around an hour from now. While defending champions Australia would be looking to win the match to prevent a series loss with a match to be played, England will have eyes on a maiden T20I series victory in Australia.