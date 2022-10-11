“I love batting in the powerplay”: Mitch Marsh ready to flourish at Number 3 for Australia in ICC T20 World Cup 2022

Mitch Marsh is ready to make an impact in the upcoming T20 World Cup by playing at the number 3 spot in the tournament.

The T20 World Cup is set to start soon in Australia, and the home team would want to retain their crown in their home conditions. All-rounders have always played an important part in Australia’s success, and the case will be the same this time around as well.

The rise of Mitchell Marsh has been excellent for the Australian side, and he will again play a vital part in Australia’s T20 campaign. Marsh’s fortunes changed when he started batting at the number three spot for the Australian team. He first batted at that position on the last West Indies tour, and he has made that place his own since then.

Marsh won the Man of the Match award in the final of the last T20 World Cup as well, and he would again want to make that impact in the upcoming T20 World Cup. He also won the Men’s T20 Player of the year award in the last Australian awards.

Mitch Marsh ready to flourish at Number 3 for Australia

Mitch Marsh has said that he is ready to flourish at the number three role in the upcoming T20 World Cup for Australia. He believes that he has prepared for playing in this position for a very long time, and he is now very comfortable. Marsh now has a lot of experience playing there.

Marsh insists that he loves batting in the powerplay, and he has done some brilliant partnerships with David Warner as well. He said that the Australian group is a settled one, and he feels like an important part of the same.

“I’ve just been able to prepare really well for a long period of time, get a lot of experience in different scenarios batting at No.3 and I’m absolutely loving it,” Marsh said.

“I love batting in the Powerplay, I’ve had some really great partnerships with Davey (Warner) which really helps you just settle and get into the game.”

“I think the team’s also been really settled certainly from the (last) World Cup and leading into this World Cup now, it feels like a really settled group and I feel like a really important part of that.”

Mitch Marsh is ready to make his mark on the T20 World Cup! 💥💥#AUSvENG | @alintaenergy pic.twitter.com/Bvr8l28Zx2 — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) October 11, 2022

The numbers of Marsh at the number three spot are really good. He has scored 599 runs at the number 3 spot in 17 innings at an average of 39.93. He has a strike-rate of 133.41 as some of the matches were in the sluggish conditions of Bangladesh and West Indies.