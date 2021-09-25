Today Man of the Match SRH vs PBKS: Who was awarded the Man of the Match in Hyderabad vs Punjab IPL 2021 match?

Man of the Match SRH vs PBKS: The all-rounder from Sunrisers Hyderabad was awarded with the match award despite being on the losing side.

During the 37th match of the ongoing 14th season of the Indian Premier League between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in Sharjah, Punjab Kings beat Sunrisers Hyderabad by 5 runs.

Having registered their fourth victory of this season, Kings have jumped to the fifth position on the points table. Sunrisers, who have now lost eight league matches, have become the first team to not be in contention for IPL 2021 playoffs.

In what should’ve been a comfortable 126-run target irrespective of the batting conditions, Sunrisers once again made a mess of it with their batting unit scoring 120/7 in 20 overs.

Replacing Adil Rashid in the Playing XI for this match, Punjab spinner Ravi Bishnoi was the pick of their bowlers with career-best bowling figures of 4-0-24-3 which comprised of wickets of Manish Pandey (13), Kedar Jadhav (12) and Abdul Samad (1).

Apart from Bishnoi, Punjab’s new-ball pair of Mohammed Shami and Arshdeep Singh also contributed in the win by picking two and one wicket respectively.

Man of the Match SRH vs PBKS

In the first innings, SRH bowlers did exceedingly well to reduce Punjab to 125/7 in 20 overs post captain Kane Williamson won the toss and chose to field.

With career-best bowling figures of 4-0-19-3, SRH all-rounder Jason Holder was the pick of their bowlers. Holder, who scored a career-best 47* (29) with the help of five sixes, had once given the impression of having it in him to seal the chase but lack of support from the other end worked against Sunrisers.

WATCH: @Jaseholder98 shines with the ball 👌 👌@SunRisers put up a brilliant show and scalped three wickets. 👍 👍 #VIVOIPL #SRHvPBKS @SunRisers P.S. – He is firing 🔥 🔥 with the bat too NOW! Watch his 3-wicket haul 🎥 🔽https://t.co/OPRFeSKmxO — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2021

“Tough loss. Halfway, we were in the game. Left a little bit too much in the back end to do. It was good to get a good start [with the ball]. Credit to [Jagadeesha] Suchith, he wasn’t playing.

“Obviously, we have five games left and these are important games for us. The fans are always behind us, so got to play for them,” Holder was quoted as saying by Star Sports after winning the Man of the Match award during the post-match presentation ceremony.