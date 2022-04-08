Today match umpire name IPL 2022: What is today IPL match third umpire name?

Today match umpire name IPL 2022: Two Indian umpires are officiating in today’s IPL 2022 match between GT and PBKS.

During the 16th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Punjab Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai, fans were left in splits when the on-field umpires referred a potential run-out appeal by the GT fielders to the third umpire.

It happened during the 4th Over of the first innings, with GT being invited to bat first post losing the Toss.

Hardik Pandya bowled a short delivery outside the off stump to Jonny Bairstow, to which the latter set off for a quick single after tapping the ball towards the covers.

A sharp David Miller stationed at the region, was quick onto the ball to come up with an under arm throw diving forward to hit the stumps.

The umpire went upstairs for a decision on the matter. However, the fans were very much intrigued to know who the third umpire was, after he started his conversation with the broadcasters in a voice which very much resembled to the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

The umpires officiating in the ongoing GT versus PBKS match are Virender Kumar Sharma and Anil Chaudhary.

The third umpire for the day is Pashchim Pathak, the umpire who had been the talking point during IPL 2022 as well, for his long hair and an orthodox standing technique while umpiring on the field.

As an on-field umpire, Pathak has featured across 63 T20 matches, and 17 matches as the TV or the third umpire.

He has also offered his services in 5 Women’s ODI matches as well – 4 matches as on-field umpire and one as the TV umpire.

List of umpires in IPL 2022

Indian Umpires for IPL 2022: Anil Chaudhary, C. Shamshuddin, Virender Sharma, K.N. Ananthapadmanabhan, Nitin Menon, S. Ravi, Vineet Kulkarni, Yashwant Barde, Ulhas Gandhe, Anil Dandekar, K Srinivasan, and Pashchim Pathak.

Foreign Umpires for IPL 2022: Richard Illingworth (Eng), Paul Reiffel (Aus), and Christopher Gaffaney (NZ)

Twitter reactions on Third umpire Pashchim Pathak during PBKS vs GT match

For the information of everyone closely following #GTvsPBKS today, the third umpire today is Pashchim Pathak. Even i had to double check to make sure it wasn’t @sachin_rt 😂.#IPL2022 #CricketTwitter — Saran R S (@CricaholicJammy) April 8, 2022

Did you guys also felt that @sachin_rt is the third umpire for todays match by listening to the umpire’s voice…😅😂 #PBKSvGT #IPL2022 — Piyush Yadav (@i_am_ydpiyush17) April 8, 2022

Every time I hear #PaschimPathak acting as a third umpire during #IPL, I always end up thinking – @sachin_rt ??😅😅😅 Just me???#IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/iWhEtBGRxE — Anuradha S (@anuradhamax7) April 8, 2022

“This is not helping me” – @sachin_rt the third umpire(!?) talking to the TV director. Yeah Sachin, this is not helping us either. Why are you the third umpire today? — Dhruv Vemula (@dhruvtv) April 8, 2022

