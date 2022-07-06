Tomorrow India vs England match time: What time does cricket start ENG vs IND 1st IT20?

Tomorrow India vs England match time: Team India will take on England in the first of the three-match T20I series at Southampton on Thursday.

After losing a wonderful opportunity to win their first away Test series versus England since 2007, team India would take on England in the first of the three-match T20I series at The Rose Bowl, in Southampton.

India, akin England would field their playing XI from amongst an entirely different squad, with no players from the Edgbaston Test match part of the Thursday’s encounter.

Rohit Sharma, who missed the aforementioned Test due to COVID-19, is the lone addition to the Indian squad (for the first T20I) which had played the two-match T20I series against Ireland a few days ago. The all-format skipper would lead the team in all the upcoming six White-ball matches against England.

Jos Buttler, on the other hand, would mark his captaincy debut tomorrow after being appointed England’s full-time limited Overs skipper post Eoin Morgan’s retirement.

Ready to get our home international white-ball summer underway! 😍 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #ENGvIND 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/m3upF2s1Wm — England Cricket (@englandcricket) July 6, 2022

Tomorrow India vs England match time

The first T20I between the two sides tomorrow (Thursday) at The Rose Bowl, Southampton would be a night match, set to commence from 06:00 pm local time.

As for the fans in India, the match would begin from 10:30 pm IST and is likely to go on until at least 02:00 am the next day.

While England have won 6 off the 9 T20Is they have played at The Rose Bowl till date, team India would play their first T20I at this venue tomorrow.

England had last won a T20I series against India back in 2014, winning the lone T20I match in Birmingham during India’s all-format series tour to the country in the same year.