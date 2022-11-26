Tomorrow India vs New Zealand match player list: India vs New Zealand Playing 11 Predicted for 2nd ODI

Paying the price for fielding mere five bowlers and batting with a rather conventional approach for most part of their innings, team India not only lost the first ODI at the Eden Park on Friday, but have also registered their fifth straight loss against New Zealand in the format.

The hosts are in fact on a roll, having now registered their 13th consecutive ODI victory at home since February 2019, and they did it in some style during the series opener, chasing down a 300+ target only for the second time against India.

In a bid to remain alive in the three-match series, Shikhar Dhawan’s men will now take on the Kiwis in the second ODI at the Seddon Park in Hamilton tomorrow (Sunday).

ALSO READ: Will it rain in Hamilton on Sunday?

India do have problems to address, especially in the bowling department and with regards to their sixth bowling option, as none of their six batters who played the first ODI bowl.

Tomorrow India vs New Zealand match player list

Expecting India to not go in with mere five bowling options yet again, it does make a case for Deepak Hooda’s inclusion in the playing XI tomorrow, who is the only spin bowling allrounder in the squad apart from Washington Sundar.

With Rishabh Pant failing to impress of-late in White ball Cricket, Hooda is likely to take his place up in the team for tomorrow.

Despite all the Indian bowlers but Sundar, returning with expensive bowling figures during the first ODI, expect the management to perhaps hand them another go tomorrow.

However, with just a one-day gap between the two ODIs and with Arshdeep Singh not having had a break since the T20 World Cup, he might well be replaced with Deepak Chahar in the line-up, who returns back from his injury.

ALSO READ: Hamilton Cricket Ground pitch report IND vs NZ 2nd ODI

As for New Zealand, they are likely to field the same playing XI tomorrow, despite allrounder James Neesham making a case for his inclusion after being forced to be ruled out of the first ODI due to a niggle.

Having said that, if the management do decide to bank upon him to bowl the entire quota of 10 Overs, he might replace Adam Milne in the side.

India vs New Zealand Playing 11 Predicted for 2nd ODI

India (predicted playing XI): Shikhar Dhawan (c), Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Sanju Samson, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh/Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

New Zealand (predicted playing XI): Finn Allen, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson (c), Tom Latham, Daryl Mitchell, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham/Adam Milne, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson.