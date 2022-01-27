Cricket

“Too expensive”: Kevin Pietersen responds to IPL comeback post Legends League Cricket half-century vs Asia Lions

"Too expensive": Kevin Pietersen responds to IPL comeback post Legends League Cricket half-century vs Asia Lions
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“This isn’t the Cleveland Cavaliers we knew over the past few years, they are a playoffs team”: Giannis Antetokounmpo tips his hat to Darius Garland and co. amid a sensational season
Next Article
"Growing up, those are the shots you dream of": Nikola Vuceic addresses his dagger 3-pointer against the Raptors and talks DeMar DeRozan
Cricket Latest News
"Too expensive": Kevin Pietersen responds to IPL comeback post Legends League Cricket half-century vs Asia Lions
“Too expensive”: Kevin Pietersen responds to IPL comeback post Legends League Cricket half-century vs Asia Lions

Kevin Pietersen responds to IPL comeback: The former English batter has quashed speculations about IPL…