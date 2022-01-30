“Screaming Eagle”: Kevin Pietersen posts video of acrobatic fielding effort in Legends League Cricket

Kevin Pietersen posts video: The former English batter contributed across divisions in the recently concluded Legends League Cricket.

During the final match of the inaugural season of Legends League Cricket between World Giants and Asia Lions in Al Amerat, World Giants beat Asia Lions by 25 runs to lift the title.

Chasing a mammoth 257-run target, Lions batted quite well to score 231/8 in 20 overs. While all their batters contributed in putting together a fighting chase, at least one of them needed to outperform the others to be able to seal the chase.

Asked to bat first by Lions captain Misbah-ul-Haq (2), Giants scored a formidable score on the back of Corey Anderson scoring a match-winning 94* (43) with the help of seven fours and eight sixes at a strike rate of 218.60.

Kevin Pietersen posts video of acrobatic fielding effort in Legends League Cricket

Former England and Giants batter Kevin Pietersen took to social media platform Twitter to post videos of his outstanding contribution in the match. Opening the batting with wicket-keeper Phil Mustard (9), Pietersen scored an eye-catching 48 (22) comprising of two fours and five sixes.

Pietersen, who picked a slower ball from Lions fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar only to dispatch it over the boundary for a six, posted a video of the same. However, an even intriguing video saw him engaging in an acrobatic fielding display.

It all had happened on the fourth delivery of the 12th over when Lions batter Asghar Afghan (24) hit an Albie Morkel delivery for a big shot. Pietersen, who was at the boundary, not only grabbed the catch successfully but was also aware enough to pass the ball to captain Daren Sammy as momentum was carrying him on the other side of the boundary rope.

I couldn’t catch a cold when I played but now in my 40s?!?!

Screaming Eagle! 😁 pic.twitter.com/rA3H2c5z7E — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) January 30, 2022

In five matches of LLC 2022, Pietersen emerged as the third-highest run-scorer scoring 212 runs at an average and strike rate of 42.40 and 205.82 respectively including a couple of half-centuries.