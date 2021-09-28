“Tough call”: Rohit Sharma admits dropping Ishan Kishan vs Punjab Kings wasn’t a straightforward decision

Rohit Sharma admits dropping Ishan Kishan: The captain of the defending champions opened up on their combination against Punjab Kings.

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma sounded like a relieved man after his team won their first match of the ongoing second leg of Indian Premier League 2021 after losing three in a row.

Having won five out of their 11 matches this season, MI have now jumped to the fifth position on the points table. Known to peak at the right time, Indians would be desperate to build on this winning momentum in the business end of the league stage.

“As a team, we didn’t play to our potential but these things happen when you play in such a format where you’re competing really hard. It’s important to stay within the group, stick with each other. It’s a long tournament,” Sharma was quoted as saying by Star Sports during the post-match presentation ceremony.

Getting back on track 💯

Onto the next one pic.twitter.com/QHj3GT0qLy — Jasprit Bumrah (@Jaspritbumrah93) September 28, 2021

“Yes, we didn’t have the run we would have liked but we have been in this situation many times so we can take confidence from that. The guys we have in the squad are ready to fight.

Rohit Sharma admits dropping Ishan Kishan wasn’t a straightforward decision

Chasing a 136-run target, Mumbai were in a spot of bother when Punjab Kings spinner Ravi Bishnoi dismissed Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav on consecutive deliveries. However, matured knocks from Saurabh Tiwary and Hardik Pandya in addition to vice-captain Kieron Pollard’s all-round show ensured a 6-wicket victory for the defending champions.

Sharma, who was wax lyrical about both Pandya and Pollard, also opened up on one of the two changes that he had made for this match in the form of including Tiwary for Ishan Kishan. Having managed to score just 107 runs at a disappointing average and strike rate of 13.37 and 86.99 respectively, Kishan was dropped tonight but the decision wasn’t a simple one for Sharma and the team management.

“It [dropping Ishan Kishan] was a very tough call but as a team we felt we needed a change somewhere. But he looks very confident and the reply you get from him was very boosting as well.

“Saurabh [Tiwary] was batting well, he got a 50 [not out] against CSK [in first match of UAE leg]. We wanted someone who could nudge around. I’m not ruling out anyone. We want him [Kishan] to be back in form and playing for MI,” Sharma said.