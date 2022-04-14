Trent Boult injury update: Will Trent Boult play RR vs KKR 2022 IPL match?

Trent Boult injury update: The Kiwi pacer was unavailable for selection during yesterday’s match between Gujarat Titans and Rajasthan Royals.

During the 24th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, the Gujarat Titans, under the able leadership of Hardik Pandya, defeated the Rajasthan Royals by 37 runs in what was a rare one-sided contest in the season so far.

Chasing 192, it felt like the RR wicket-keeper batter Jos Buttler (54 off 24) would blow away the GT bowling attack, as he came up with his characteristic onslaught during the Powerplay, smashing 8 Fours and 3 Sixes during his stay at the crease.

However, with him getting dismissed off the ultimate delivery to mark the end of Powerplay, courtesy of an excellent slow ball yorker from Lockie Ferguson which dismantled his stumps, the Royals were left tottering with three wickets down despite scoring 65 runs in the Powerplay.

With skipper Sanju Samson (11 off 11) then getting run-out and wickets falling at regular intervals, RR just could not gather themselves up, as all they could manage was 155 for the loss of 9 wickets in their 20 Overs.

Earlier, a Hardik Pandya (87* off 52) special while coming in at number 4, along with a couple of his useful partnerships with Abhinav Manohar (43 off 28) and David Miller (31* off 14), helped them power thorough to 192/4 in their 20 Overs.

Trent Boult injury update

Sanju Samson missed the unparalleled service of his left-arm quick Trent Boult, as he suffered a small niggle a day before the match.

Admitting to have missed the experience of the Kiwi pacer especially during the Powerplay, Samson stated that there was nothing alarming with regard to Boult’s unavailability during the match, as it was just the case of a ‘freaky niggle’.

He further added that he would be available soon, without disclosing any further details into the same.

“It was a freaky niggle and we missed Boult’s experience in the powerplay. Hopefully he’ll be back soon,” remarked Samson during the post-match presentation.

RR play KKR in their next fixture on April 18, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.