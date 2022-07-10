Trent Bridge boundary size: Trent Bridge cricket ground boundary length Nottingham

Trent Bridge boundary size: The SportsRush brings you the boundary dimensions details of the Nottingham cricket stadium.

England and India will be up against each other in the 3rd match of the 3-match T20I series at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham. With the series already under their belt, the Indian team would want to continue their domination in the series.

The batters of the English side have struggled a lot in the series, and this ground may help their cause in finding their form back. Team India have cruised in the series so far, where the bowlers of the team have been absolutely on fire. The team may want to give some chances to their bowlers on the bench.

Trent Bridge boundary size

Nottingham’s Trent Bridge stadium is one of the best tracks in England for the batters, and a high-scoring encounter is always on the offering at this very venue. This ground serves as the home venue to the county side Nottinghamshire, and the players always say that everything is chasable on this track.

The flat track at this venue attracts the batters, and they can trust the bounce to play their shots very freely. There is no respite for the bowlers as the lush green outfield is very fast, and once placed in the gap, it is very tough for the fielders to stop the ball from hitting the boundary ropes.

Next at Trent Bridge, the world’s two leading IT20 sides go toe-to-toe. 🆚 England vs India

🗓 Sunday 10 July

🕝 2.30pm#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/H9GDAMEx0j — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) July 2, 2022

The boundaries of this stadium also help the cause of the batters, with the biggest boundary being around 70 metres on one side, and the other side’s boundary is around 60 metres. The straight boundary is around 66 metres. So, the batters won’t face many difficulties in hitting over the fences.

This ground’s average 1st innings score in T20Is is 161 runs, whereas it turns up to 171 in the domestic games. However, keeping the recent matches in mind, anything below 190 runs is going to be a below-par score at this very venue.