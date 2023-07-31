The Hundred men’s and women’s competition is back with its third edition and will commence from August 1 (Tuesday) onwards, just the day after the end of men’s Ashes 2023 series. The tournament will witness eight city-based teams in action yet again, with each of them scheduled to play eight group matches including a couple of them versus their most nearest rivals.

The action kick-starts at the Trent Bridge in Nottingham, with Trent Rockets women to face previous season runners-up Southern Brave Women earlier in the day. In the evening, defending champions Trent Rockets men will lock horns against Southern Brave men. It is worth of a mention that each day will be a double-header with the women’s match followed by the men’s match, featuring similar teams and their similar respective opponents.

The Eliminator fixture (between second and third placed teams in the points table) will take place on August 26 (Saturday) at the Kia Oval, while the grand finale takes place on August 27 (Sunday) at the iconic Lord’s.

Trent Bridge Pitch Report For The Hundred 2023 Matches In Nottingham

Expect a decent enough batting surface at the Trent Bridge, especially during the tournament opener tomorrow. The freshness of the pitch might also assist the new ball bowlers with some lateral movement, and an ideal time for them to get the better of the opposition top-order.

During the seven matches of T20 Blast 2023 at this venue, the average score posted by the eight teams in the competition stood at 178.4. Having said that, overall the track will not let the batters dictate terms for the entirety of the match. Only one score in excess of the 200-run mark was scored during the matches here this season.

Most recently, Nottingham had also hosted the lone Women’s Ashes 2023 Test during the third week of June. While both the teams did post above 400 runs during both their innings, the spinners had collectively scalped 22 of the 40 wickets across the four innings.

All in all, while the batters will have an advantage on this pitch, some disciplined bowling will be awarded with wickets as well.