Trent Bridge Nottingham T20 records: Nottingham cricket stadium T20 records and highest innings total

Trent Bridge Nottingham T20 records: The iconic Trent Bridge will be hosting a T20I after less than a year today.

The third T20I of the ongoing India’s tour of England will be played in Nottingham today. With India already attaining an unassailable 2-0 series lead, a dead-rubber England vs India T20I on a Sunday afternoon (Sunday night for Indian audiences) should be intriguing nonetheless.

England, who had sealed a record-breaking Test run-chase at Trent Bridge against New Zealand last month, would ideally want to take some confidence from that victory ahead of this match. Having said that, a change in format, captain and head coach has it in it to make a lot of difference.

Additionally, the hosts haven’t really played many T20Is here. As surprisingly as it sounds, this iconic venue hadn’t hosted a T20I between 2012-2021 until an England-Pakistan match last year.

ALSO READ: Trent Bridge, Nottingham, pitch report for 3rd ENG vs IND T20I

England, who have played only three out of 12 Nottingham T20Is, have won one and lost two matches. Although India have also played three T20Is at this stadium, they have won two and lost one in the past.

Trent Bridge Nottingham T20 records

Highest run-scorers in T20Is at Trent Bridge are Tillakaratne Dilshan (175), Jacques Kallis (121), Rohit Sharma (117), Gautam Gambhir (108) and Dwayne Bravo (105). Other than Sharma, best batters at this venue among active cricketers here are Liam Livingstone (103), Alex Hales (99), Martin Guptill (88), Babar Azam (85) and Mohammad Rizwan (63).

Next at Trent Bridge, the world’s two leading IT20 sides go toe-to-toe. 🆚 England vs India

🗓 Sunday 10 July

🕝 2.30pm#ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/H9GDAMEx0j — Nottinghamshire CCC (@TrentBridge) July 2, 2022

Highest T20I wicket-takers in Nottingham are Ajantha Mendis (8), Pragyan Ojha (6), Zaheer Khan (6), Lasith Malinga (6) and Lendl Simmons (4). Best bowlers among active cricketers here are Roelof van der Merwe (4), Shaheen Shah Afridi (3), Shadab Khan (3), Steven Finn (2) and Ravi Rampaul (2).

Nottingham cricket stadium highest innings total in T20Is

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 232/6 20 Pakistan England 2021 201 19.2 England Pakistan 2021 198/5 20 New Zealand Ireland 2009 192/5 20 Sri Lanka West Indies 2009 180/5 20 India Bangladesh 2009

With two out of the Top Three ODI innings totals coming in Nottingham, the same could’ve also been the case in T20Is had this venue hosted more matches in the last decade. Hence, it shouldn’t be a surprise if England and India participate in a high-scoring encounter today.

As far as the highest successful run-chases in Nottingham is concerned, Nottinghamshire have registered both the 200+ run-chases at their home ground.

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 225/5 19.1 Nottinghamshire Yorkshire 2017 210/7 19.5 Nottinghamshire Yorkshire 2004 198/5 19 Hampshire Nottinghamshire 2014 194/4 19.2 Nottinghamshire Yorkshire 2020 193/5 17 Nottinghamshire Derbyshire 2010

Highest successful T20I run-chase at Trent Bridge belongs to England when batter Alex Hales had scored 99 (68) in a 173-run chase against West Indies 10 years ago.