Cricket

“Trent is not in a position to be available with his loads”: Gary Stead confirms Trent Boult will miss the New Zealand vs South Africa second test

"Trent is not in a position to be available with his loads": Gary Stead confirms Trent Boult will miss the New Zealand vs South Africa second test
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
"The Cleveland crowd really gon get Stephen Curry his first All-Star Game MVP!": The Warriors' superstar explodes for 24 first-half points, leads the MVP race
Next Article
"Rudy Gobert and I are not alike, we ain't nothing alike!": Warriors' Draymond Green is tired of comparisons with the Stifle Tower, snaps at the TNT crew during the All-Star Game
Cricket Latest News
"Trent is not in a position to be available with his loads": Gary Stead confirms Trent Boult will miss the New Zealand vs South Africa second test
“Trent is not in a position to be available with his loads”: Gary Stead confirms Trent Boult will miss the New Zealand vs South Africa second test

New Zealand vs South Africa: Trent Boult will miss the second test game due to…