“I was born there. But I’ve been living here for 14 years now”: Neil Wagner opens up on playing against his birth country South Africa

Neil Wagner is a South Africa-born pacer, but he moved to New Zealand to excel in his career and the move has been fruitful.

The World Test champions New Zealand had a brilliant start to their series against South Africa. New Zealand won the first test by an innings and 276 runs against South Africa in just two and a half days of play.

The Kiwi pacers just dominated the South African team in the first test. South Africa bundled out for just 95 runs on the first day, whereas they managed to score just 111 runs in the second innings. The game will be played at Christchurch’s Hagley Oval only. This game is important for the Kiwi side as they would want to get those important World Test Championship points.

Neil Wagner talks about playing against his home country

Neil Wagner is a South African-born player, but he got his cricketing fame in New Zealand. The 35-years old pacer said that he does not think about that prospect anymore.

“People ask me that question, obviously, because I was born there. But I’ve been living here for 14 years now,” Wagner said.

“It’s something I don’t think about too much, or it doesn’t really feel that way. I probably only really know two or three guys in that team anyway.”

“But to beat any team… we’ve achieved a couple of things throughout the years now, beating England for the first time in I don’t know how many years. [It’s] the same no matter who you play.”

Neil Wagner, AB and Faf played together for their school team. https://t.co/pd6To5A0Sw — Prithvi (@Puneite_) February 15, 2022

Trent Boult is set to miss the 2nd test against South Africa. Matt Henry replaced Trent Boult in the first game, and he scalped seven wickets in the first innings. Wagner had a lot of praise for Henry as well.

“It’s obviously great for a guy like Matt to come in and have some rewards and some success. Coming in for one Test and going out, you never really get into too much of a rhythm. So for him to get some reward is very pleasing,” Wagner said.

“Nice thing about this team is everyone’s got a bit of experience now; helps, obviously, the more you’re playing.”