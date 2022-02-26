“I think we’re in a pretty good position here”: Kagiso Rabada puts South Africa on top against New Zealand in the 2nd Test

Kagiso Rabada bowled a vital role on the 2nd day of the 2nd test to bring South Africa on the top against New Zealand at Christchurch.

After losing the first test against New Zealand, the Proteas have made a brilliant comeback in the second test. South Africa won an important toss and elected to bat first on a comparatively easy batting track.

Sarel Erwee scored a wonderful debut century, and he was the flagbearer of South Africa’s batting. The Kiwi pacers who are famous for their consistency struggled quite a lot in the initial overs, and Elgar and Erwee stretched a wonderful partnership. Even after Elgar’s dismissal, Erwee was going strong, whereas Markram also played an important part at the number three slot.

South Africa managed to score 364 runs in the first innings, courtesy of Erwee’s hundred and some important knocks in the middle-order. Marco Jansen and Keshav Maharaj stretched an important partnership for South Africa in the end. Niel Wagner took four wickets for New Zealand, whereas Matt Henry got three.

Kagiso Rabada takes South Africa on top

Kagiso Rabada played a vital part in bringing South Africa to the top in the game. He took the wickets of both Kiwi openers, and the Kiwis were two down at just nine runs. Latham could not open his account, whereas Young managed to score just three runs. Rabada also took the important wicket of Tom Blundell in the end for just six runs.

Rabada was quite happy after his spell, and he believes that the Proteas are in a really good position in the game right now.

“Obviously this match is very different from the first Test,” Rabada said.

“We’re competing and that’s the way we’re supposed to play. I think we’re in a pretty good position here.”

An early strike for South Africa. Tom Latham with a tickle down leg off Rabada and a good diving catch. Follow play at Hagley Oval with @sparknzsport. #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/mYlbsaxYqL — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 26, 2022

Apart from Rabada, Marco Jansen also took at a couple of wickets. The important Kiwi duo of Conway and Nicholls fell to Marco Jansen. At one stage, New Zealand were 91-5, but they finished the day at 157-5.

Colin de Grandhomme is currently at 54*, whereas Mitchell is at 29*. There are some important WTC points are on the table, and the Kiwis will face some tough away tours next. Tom Latham has already said that the Kiwis would want to win this game anyhow. The partnership of Grandhomme and Mitchell is going to be vital for the side.