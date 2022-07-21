Trinidad weather tomorrow: Port of Spain cricket ground weather forecast IND vs WI 1st ODI

Trinidad weather tomorrow: The SportsRush brings you the pitch report of West Indies vs India first ODI match.

Trinidad’s Queen’s Park Oval is set to host the 1st ODI of the 3-match ODI series between West Indies and India. Team India have rested some of their important players in this series, so we can expect some close finishes in the games.

West Indies lost their last home series against Bangladesh, and they would definitely want to make a comeback here in this one. India defeated England in their last ODI series, and they will be high on confidence.

Trinidad weather tomorrow

After India’s outdoor training sessions ahead of the 1st ODI got abandoned, all the eyes are on the weather of Trinidad ahead of the 1st ODI between India and West Indies. Rains are quite common in the Caribbean at this time of the year, and the weather will again be on the radar in this match as well.

The weather in Trinidad is looking a little grim for the 1st ODI match. According to Accuweather, there is a forecast of rain in the first half of the match. The chances of rain range from 37% to 51% in the first three hours, so there can be some rain interruptions in the first innings of the match.

The weather is expected to stay clear in the 2nd half of the match, so we should get a result from this game despite the chances of some showers. There is a chance that the sun can come out as well in the latter part of the match.

Talking about the temperature, it will range between 29-30 degrees Celsius, with the humidity going as high as 76%, so the playing conditions will be quite humid for the players. The pacers can take advantage of the overcast conditions in the initial overs and both captains would want to bowl first after winning the toss.