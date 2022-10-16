Umpires for T20 World Cup 2022: Full list of ICC T20 World Cup umpires and match officials

Umpires for T20 World Cup 2022: The SportsRush brings you the list of umpires and match officials for the T20 World Cup.

The T20 World Cup has started in Australia, and it could not have started any better where Namibia defeated Sri Lanka in the very first match to cause an upset straightaway. The Super-12 stage of the tournament will start on 22 October, 2022, with the match between Australia and New Zealand.

In a normal world, Australia would have been hosting the T20 World Cup in 2020 only, but Covid had other plans. The Australian team is looking to retain its T20 World Cup crown, but it will not be easy for them. The teams like England, New Zealand, India, etc will give stiff competition to them.

The umpires and officials play an important part in the smooth and valid organization of any match. DRS was used in the T20 World Cup for the very first time last season, and it will be implemented this season as well. Let’s have a look at the list of umpires and match referees for the T20 World Cup.

Umpires for T20 World Cup 2022

ICC have announced a panel of 16 umpires and 4 match referees for the ICC T20 World Cup. There are three umpires each from Australia & England and two each from South Africa, Pakistan and New Zealand. There is one umpire each from India, Sri Lanka and Zimbabwe. Nitin Menon is the only Indian from the list.

“We are delighted to announce the match officials who will be officiating at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup. This group are the very best from around the world and whilst it is a very challenging job with the eyes of the cricketing community focused on every decision, we know they will do an outstanding job and wish them the very best of luck,” Adrian Griffith, ICC senior manager of Umpires and Referees said.

Match Umpires: Adrian Holdstock (South Africa), Paul Wilson (Australia), Richard Illingworth (England), Aleem Dar (Pakistan), Ahsan Raza (Pakistan), Christopher Gaffaney (New Zealand), Joel Wilson (West Indies), Nitin Menon (India), Paul Reiffel(Australia), Christopher Brown (New Zealand), Marais Erasmus (South Africa), Michael Gough (England), Richard Kettleborough (England), Rodney Tucker (Australia)), Kumara Dharmasena (Sri Lanka), Langton Rusere (Zimbabwe).

Match Referee: David Boon (Australia), Ranjan Madugalle (Sri Lanka), Andrew Pycroft (Zimbabwe), Christopher Broad (England).