Umran Malik highest bowling speed: Umran Malik belongs to which country?

Umran Malik highest bowling speed: The 22-year-old Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer impressed yet again with sheer pace versus KKR in IPL 2022.

During the 61st match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League at the MCA Stadium in Pune, Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik was once again the centre of attraction against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).

With KKR off to a decent enough start having posted 63 runs on the scoreboard at the 7-Over mark, SRH skipper Kane Williamson introduced his fastest bowler in the camp, Umran Malik, and the right-arm pacer delivered right away for his side.

Only in his third delivery of the match, Malik drew first blood by getting rid of the in-form Southpaw batter Nitish Rana (26 off 16), getting him caught towards the deep backward square leg region.

Having started his spell by clocking above the 145 km/h mark, Malik got rid of the well set, yet a struggling Ajinkya Rahane (28 off 24) on the ultimate delivery of the Over, as he banged another one short outside the off stump, only for Rahane to play the upper-cut towards the deep point fence.

Credits to the fielder Shashank Singh though, for taking an exceptional catch at the boundary fence to hand Malik his second wicket of the Over.

Finally, on the last delivery of his second Over, he also got rid of the KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer (15 off 9), getting him caught at deep mid-wicket.

The pacer from Jammu and Kashmir finally ended his night with yet another impressive bowling figures of 4-0-33-3.

Umran Malik highest bowling speed

Umran Malik had bowled the fastest delivery during his side’s encounter against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

After bowling the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 by hitting the 154.8 km/h, Malik bettered his speed on the last Over of the innings itself, when he bowled at 157 km/h.

Clocking 157 ks, Umran not only bowled the fastest ball of the ongoing IPL season, but also went on to become the fastest Indian bowler ever in the history of the IPL.

Moreover, he also went on to become the second-fastest bowler in the history of the IPL, just behind the former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait, who bowled a 157.71 km/h delivery during the 2011 edition of the league for the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Umran Malik belongs to which country?

The 25-year-old hails from Jammu’s Gujjar Nagar, which is very well within the geographical boundaries of India.

Having played for Jammu and Kashmir at the Under-19 level and for the senior side as well last year, Malik was also one of the net bowlers for team India during the T20 World Cup last year in UAE.