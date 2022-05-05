IPL 2022 fastest delivery: Who is the fastest bowler in IPL?

IPL 2022 fastest delivery: The Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Umran Malik has consistently hit the 150 km/h speed mark in the current season.

During the 50th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League, the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai is currently witness to an absolute cracker of a contest between the bat and the ball, with the Delhi Capitals (DC) locking horns against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH).

With both these sides facing each other for the first time this season, all eyes were on David Warner, as to how he would fare on with the bat for DC against his former IPL franchise, with whom he had been with since the 2014 edition of the league.

Not only did the former SRH skipper live up to the expectation, but smashed a total of 12 Fours and 3 Sixes, to score an unbeaten 92* off 58 deliveries, at a strike rate of 158.62.

The fans were also witness to some lip-smacking contest between Warner and SRH’s express pacer from Jammu and Kashmir, Umran Malik, who in fact bowled one of the fastest spells in IPL 2022 tonight.

IPL 2022 fastest delivery

After being tonked for 21 runs off his first Over of the match by Warner, Umran Malik bowled the fastest delivery of IPL 2022 – at 154.8 km/h off the second ball of his second Over, to which the Aussie Southpaw played towards the mid-off region.

But this was not it, as the 22-year-old returned to bowl the final Over of the innings, the fourth delivery of which clocked 157 km/h, as the express pacer broke his own record in the same match itself.

157KMH and the batter’s leg is pointing to the leg side and he smashed it to cover. Hard not to enjoy the madness of all this. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) May 5, 2022

Who is the fastest bowler in IPL?

Clocking 157 ks, Umran not only bowled the fastest ball of the ongoing IPL season, but also went on to become the fastest Indian bowler ever in the history of the IPL.

As far as the fastest delivery in the 15-year IPL history is concerned, Umran is presently placed at the second spot.

The record for bowling the fastest delivery in the marquee league is held by former Australian fast bowler Shaun Tait, who bowled a 157.71 km/h delivery during the 2011 edition of the league for the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Tait had bowled the aforementioned delivery to Delhi Daredevils’ Aaron Finch.