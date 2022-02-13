Under 19 World Cup India team IPL auction: List of India U19 players sold during IPL 2022 mega auction

Under 19 World Cup India team IPL auction: A few members of India U19 World Cup winning team were also part of the mega auction.

An energy-sapping, yet a landmark two-day event of the IPL mega auction has finally come to an end, with some intense, record-breaking biddings that brought gleeful grins to some of the players’ faces, while humbling the others.

To put the stats in a nutshell, a total of INR 551.7 Crores were spent on 137 Indian and 67 overseas players across an auction process that lasted for nearly 36 hours.

The most expensive player on day 2, was England’s Liam Livingstone, who at INR 11.5 Crore became the most expensive overseas buy of the auction when Punjab Kings beat off bids from Kolkata Knight Riders, Chennai Super Kings, Gujarat Titans and Sunrisers to get their hands on the flamboyant all-rounder. He was also, overall, the fourth-highest earner in the auction, behind Ishan Kishan, Deepak Chahar and Shreyas Iyer, in that order.

Perhaps the biggest highlight of the day came from the Mumbai Indians (MI) table, when they decided to give it their all to rope in the overseas hits- Jofra Archer, Tim David, and Tymal Mills, after remaining in a dormant state for most parts of the two-day event.

Archer was a late entrant into the auction, after he had decided to skip the upcoming season owing to his recovery process off an elbow injury. Taking into consideration his exemplary value addition in any T20 side in the world, RR and MI started bidding furiously for Archer without thinking twice, taking the bidding amount to INR 5 Crore from the base price of INR 2 Crore. With SRH joining in late at the INR 7 Crore mark, there was no one stopping Akash Ambani, who ultimately roped in the English star at INR 8 Crore.

Earlier, before the ‘Accelerated bidding’ process, a few India U19 stars, who recently won the World Cup title by defeating England, were also up for grabs by the 10 franchise, in the uncapped category.

Team India skipper Delhi’s Yash Dhull, became the first player from the Under-19 World Cup-winning side to be sold in IPL mega auction. The 19-year-old, was bought by his home franchise Delhi Capitals for INR 50 Lakh.

Having acquired the DC Academy prodigy Yash Dhull, Delhi Capitals’ Interim CEO Vinod Bisht said, “Yash has been a talent who has been spotted 4-5 years back since he was a small kid. At that time, in the earlier avatar of ours..” <Cont>#IPLAuction @DelhiCapitals — Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) February 13, 2022



The biggest deal from the crop was bagged by the ‘Player of the final’- Raj Angad Bawa, who was roped in by the Punjab Kings (PBKS) for INR 2 Crore.

The third player who made it in, was the hard-hitting all-rounder Rajvardhan Hangargekar who fetched a lucrative deal of INR 1.5 Crore, handed by the defending IPL champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

The talented Karnataka batter, Aneeshwar Gautam (INR 20 Lakh), and India’s leading wicket-taker in the tournament- Vicky Ostwal (INR 20 Lakh) were roped in by RCB and DC respectively at their base prices.

India’s opening batter-Harnoor Singh, along with the talents of Kaushal Tambe and Vasu Vats unfortunately could not make it to any of the squads.

