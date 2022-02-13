Unsold players in IPL 2022: Today IPL auction unsold players list

Unsold players in IPL 2022: Along expected lines, a good enough list of players, including T20 specialists remained unsold at the auction.

Mumbai Indians (MI) have managed to hog the limelight during the second half of Day 2 of the ongoing mega auction ahead of IPL 2022.

While their fans kept scratching their heads for majority of the afternoon auction session with other 9 teams spending their remaining purse, the MI think-tank kept waiting patiently until they finally decided to go for the kill during the first accelerated round with the arrival of England speedster Jofra Archer.

In no time, both RR and MI started bidding furiously for Archer, taking the bidding amount to INR 5 Crore from the base price of INR 2 Crore. With SRH joining in late at the INR 7 Crore mark, there was no one stopping Akash Ambani, who ultimately roped in the English star at INR 8 Crore, despite him being unavailable for the entire of the upcoming season. With enough purse amount still left to spend, they even roped in two other T20 stars in England’s Tymal Mills (INR 1.50 Crore) and Singapore’s Tim David (8.25 Crore), thereby highlighting the bidding session.

Thus, so far, barring the Gujarat Titans (17 players) and the Rajasthan Royals (14 players), all the other franchises have filled in the minimum requirement of 18 players in their respective squads.

The day however, too witnessed some shorter format giants receiving no attention from any of the 10 franchises.

#IPLAuction Some of the unsold Players.. They may get one more chance in the next round.. Adam Zampa Imran Tahir Mujeeb Ur Rahman Adil Rashid Umesh Yadav Sam Billings Wriddhiman Saha Matthew Wade Mohammad Nabi Shakib Al Hasan Steven Smith Suresh Raina — Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) February 13, 2022

Unsold players in IPL 2022

Here are the list of unsold players so far during the mega auction:

Suresh Raina.

Steven Smith.

Mohammad Nabi.

Umesh Yadav.

Adil Rashid.

Mujeeb Ur Rahman.

Imran Tahir.

Amit Mishra.

Rajat Patidar.

Mohammed Azharuddeen.

Vishnu Solanki.

Manimaran Siddharth.

Sandeep Lamichhane.

Dawid Malan.

Marnus Labuschagne.

Eoin Morgan.

Saurabh Tiwary.

Aaron Finch.

Cheteshwar Pujara.

James Neesham.

Ishant Sharma.

Lungi Ngidi.

Sheldon Cottrell.

Nathan Coulter-Nile.

Tabraiz Shamsi.

Qais Ahmad.

Karn Sharma.

Ish Sodhi.

Piyush Chawla.

Himmat Singh.

Sachin Baby.

Virat Singh.

Harnoor Singh.

Himanshu Rana.

Ricky Bhui.

Vicky Ostwal.

Vasu Vats.

Yash Thakur.

Arzan Nagwaswalla.

Mujtaba Yousuf.

Kuldeep Sen.

Akash Singh.

Alex Hales.

Evin Lewis.

Karun Nair.

Rassie van der Dussen.

Charith Asalanka.

George Garton.

Rahmanullah Gurbaz.

Ben McDermott.

Glenn Phillips.

Nathan Ellis.

Fazalhaq Farooqi.

Siddharth Kaul.

Reece Topley.

Andrew Tye.

Sandeep Warrier.

Tanmay Agarwal.

Tom Kohler-Cadmore.

Sameer Rizvi.

Atharv Ankolekar.

Apoorv Wankhade.

Ramandeep Singh.

B Sai Sudharsan.

Atharva Taide.

Prashant Chopra.

Dhruv Jurel.

Aryan Juyal.

Ben Dwarshius.

Pankaj Jaswal.

Mayank Yadav.

Tejas Baroka.

Yuvraj Chudasama.

Midhun Sudhesan.

Martin Guptill.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa.

Roston Chase.

Ben Cutting.

Pawan Negi.

Dhawal Kulkarni.

Kane Richardson.

Rahul Buddhi.

Laurie Evans.

Benny Howell.

Hayden Kerr.

Saurabh Kumar.

Shams Mulani.

Dhruv Patel.

Atit Sheth.

David Wiese.

Kennar Lewis.

BR Sharath.

Sushant Mishra.

David Willey.

Blessing Muzarabani.

Kaushal Tambe.

Mukesh Kumar Singh.

Ninad Rathva.

Hrithik Shokeen.

Amit Ali.

Lalit Yadav.

Ashutosh Sharma.