“Unreachable the next few days”: Jubilant Glenn Maxwell tweets after Australia win ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Glenn Maxwell tweets: The Australian all-rounder played the winning shot to power his team to its first-ever T20 World Cup victory.

Out of the many outrageous boundary shots that Australia all-rounder Glenn Maxwell plays on a cricket field, one of the most common ones is the reverse-sweep.

Maxwell might have scored a lot of runs off this shot in the past but he will always cherish a reverse-sweep off Tim Southee in the final of the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium for life. Needing four runs off eight deliveries to power Australia to their maiden T20 World Cup title, Maxwell resorted to the reverse-sweep to bring up a historic milestone.

Coming in to bat at No. 4 in the 13th over with Australia requiring 66 runs off 46 balls, Maxwell stitched a match-winning 66-run partnership with all-rounder Mitchell Marsh (77 not out) to score 28* (18) with the help of four fours and a six.

While Maxwell would have liked for himself to score more runs with the bat than just scoring 64 at a strike rate of 100 in this tournament, him conceding only 100 runs in the 14 overs that he bowled was quite some contribution especially after considering the fact that he bowled in the powerplay more often than not.

“It [personal form heading into the tournament] was perfect, I was able to give myself a few days off before the tournament to freshen up. I was hitting the ball really well, I wasn’t required a whole lot. It was nice to be out there and hit the winning runs,” Maxwell told Star Sports after last night’s victory.

Jubilant Glenn Maxwell tweets after Australia win ICC T20 World Cup 2021

The 33-year old player took to social media platform Twitter to express his excitement at being part of the first-ever Australian team to win a T20 World Cup.

Im unreachable the next few days… cheers 🏆🥇 — Glenn Maxwell (@Gmaxi_32) November 14, 2021

Maxwell, who was part of Australia’s Cricket World Cup victory in 2015, posted a collage of himself and current captain Aaron Finch kissing both the trophies.

