Cricket

“Unreachable the next few days”: Jubilant Glenn Maxwell tweets after Australia win ICC T20 World Cup 2021

"Unreachable the next few days": Jubilant Glenn Maxwell tweets after Australia win ICC T20 World Cup 2021
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"It isn't my fault they boo Kevin Durant in OKC!": Nets' James Harden shrugs off getting booed, talks about facing Stephen Curry and the Warriors
Next Article
"It was a tough night offensively... We didn't shoot the ball well.": Warriors' Stephen Curry and Draymond Green open up about their loss to the Hornets, discuss what all went wrong
Cricket Latest News
"Unreachable the next few days": Jubilant Glenn Maxwell tweets after Australia win ICC T20 World Cup 2021
“Unreachable the next few days”: Jubilant Glenn Maxwell tweets after Australia win ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Glenn Maxwell tweets: The Australian all-rounder played the winning shot to power his team to…