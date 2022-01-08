“Unreal Innings!”: Mitchell McClenaghan hails Michael Bracewell after his iconic hundred in Super Smash 2021-22

Super Smash 2021-22: Michael Bracewell played an iconic T20 knock against Central Stags and Mitchell McClenaghan had huge praise for him.

The Super Smash is the premier T20 Domestic tournament of New Zealand. On 8th January 2022, it produced a T20 classic between Central Stags and Wellington Firebirds. At the Pukekura Park in New Plymouth, the Firebirds won the toss and opted to bowl first.

The Stags started the innings on an aggressive note from ball one. They lost wickets, but they did not stop the hitting process. Bayley Wiggins scored 45 runs at a strike rate of 150.00, whereas Bruce played a cameo of 36 runs at 211.76. However, Josh Clarkson stole the show with his outstanding batting. He scored 76 runs in just 38 balls, courtesy of seven fours and four sixes. Central Stags finished the innings at a mammoth score of 227 runs. Ben Sears took a couple of wickets for the Firebirds.

The defending champions Wellington Firebirds had the most horrific start possible. At one stage, they are were 43-5 after five overs. Finn Allen, Tim Robinson, Troy Johnson, Jimmy Neesham, and Nathan Smith were back to the pavilion. At that stage, it was assured that the Firebirds will lose the game. but Michael Bracewell had other plans. Bracewell, the captain of Wellington Firebirds produced one of the historic T20 knocks. He scored 141 runs in just 65 balls at a strike-rate of 216.92 with 11 fours and 11 sixes. He got an able partner in Logan van Beek, who scored 37 runs in 18 balls.

The Firebirds required 17 runs to win the game in the last over, but they managed to score them in just five balls.

Super Smash 2021-22: Mitchell McClenaghan hails Michael Bracewell

Mitchell McClenaghan, who is a veteran of 241 wickets has also hailed the knock of Michael Bracewell.

Huge from @braceyourself10 unreal innings! — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) January 8, 2022

This knock of Michael Bracewell is the 3rd highest knock while chasing in a T20 game. Luke Wright’s (153* vs Essex) is the highest, whereas Chris Gayle’s (151* vs Kent) is the 2nd highest. With this win, Wellington Firebirds got a much-needed win of the campaign. Pukekura Park’s boundaries are quite small and this ground has a history of producing high-scoring games.