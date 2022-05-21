“I dont wan’t RCB in the playoffs”: Mitchell McClenaghan wants Mumbai to beat Delhi and eliminate RCB from 2022 playoffs race

Former Mumbai Indians pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has made it clear that he does not want RCB in the playoffs of IPL 2022.

Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will face each other in the 69th league match of the Indian Premier League 2022. The match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants have qualified for the playoffs of the tournament.

Delhi Capitals’ fate is in their own hands, and a win against Mumbai Indians will seal their place in the playoffs. The fate of Royal Challengers Bangalore depends on Mumbai Indians, all the RCB fans will root for Mumbai Indians in the match.

Mitchell McClenaghan wants Delhi Capitals to qualify for IPL 2022 playoffs

In a Youtube video of VUSport official, Mitchell McClenaghan was with Wasim Jaffer and host Peeyush Sharma. McClenaghan made his choice clear for the last playoffs spot. He said that he does not want RCB in the tournament’s playoffs. McClenaghan insists that it will be painful to watch RCB having a chance to play in the final.

“I don’t want RCB in the playoffs, I’m sorry,” Mitchell McClenaghan said.

“I want Mumbai to win, I want them to finish on a high note, but I think it will be more painful if RCB has the chance to win the final.”

This is cheeky from @Mitch_Savage about the tonight's encounter, which team you are backing between DC vs MI.

Mitchell McClenaghan called it the lesser of two evils, and he agreed that on the basis of the Delhi Capitals’ form in the last couple of years, they deserve the chance to play in the playoffs.

“Lesser of two evils, I could watch Delhi going through and having the chance of winning the competition, particularly with their form in the last couple of years,” Mitchell McClenaghan said.

Mitchell McClenaghan has won three IPL trophies with Mumbai Indians in 2015, 2017 and 2019. In 56 IPL games, he has scalped 71 wickets at an economy of 8.49.