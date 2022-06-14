“One of the greats”: Mitchell McClenaghan wants Joe Root to push for all time run-scoring record

Former kiwi fast bowler Mitchell McClenaghan has backed Joe Root to push for the most runs record in test cricket.

English batter Joe Root is one of the best in the business in test cricket, and the way he has played in the last two seasons has been fantastic. He scored a double hundred in Sri Lanka last year, and he also became the 1st player to score a double hundred on his 100th test in Chennai against India.

Joe Root has scored 10 centuries in the last one and a half years, and no player has scored more runs than Joe Root in that period. In the 2nd test against England, Joe Root scored 176 runs in 211 balls with the help of 26 boundaries and 1 six to complete his 27th test century.

Mitchell McClenaghan backs Joe Root for all-time record

Former New Zealand pacer Mitchell McClenaghan has called Joe Root as “One of the greats”, and he also wants him to push for the highest run mark in test cricket.

“Joe Root is just an impressive watch. One of the greats – look forward to him making a push for the all time run scoring record,” Mitchell McClenaghan tweeted.

@root66 is just an impressive watch. One of the greats – look forward to him making a push for the all time run scoring record. — Mitchell McClenaghan (@Mitch_Savage) June 14, 2022

Joe Root has scored 10,191 runs at an average of 50.20, courtesy of 27 centuries and 53 half-centuries. He is currently at the 12th position in the top run-scorers in test cricket. He will soon break the record of Steve Waugh and Alan Border to reach the top-10 positions.

Sachin Tendulkar has scored the most runs in the history of test cricket. He has scored 15,921 runs at an average of 53.78, courtesy of 51 centuries and 68 half-centuries. To break the record of Sachin Tendulkar, Joe Root will have to continue his dream run for the 4-5 years straight. Root is currently 31-years old, and he can certainly prolong his career.