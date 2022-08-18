Upcoming cricket matches of India: India matches IND upcoming matches 2022 series list

Upcoming cricket matches of India: The SportsRush brings you the full fixtures of the Indian cricket team in the year 2022.

The schedule of the Indian cricket team is one of the busiest in the world, and a lot of action is lined up for them in the upcoming few months as well. They are currently playing the 3-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. After the completion of the ongoing series, they will travel directly to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022. Asia Cup 2022 will be played in T20 format this year.

After the completion of the Asia Cup, the Australian team will travel to India for a 3-match T20I series. Just three days after the completion of Australia’s series, the South African team will be ready to face India. India will face South Africa in 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs in home conditions. This will be India’s last series before the T20 World Cup in Australia.

India’s T20 World Cup campaign will start against Pakistan on 23 October 2022 at the MCG in Melbourne. After the T20 World Cup, the Indian team won’t return home but will travel nearby to New Zealand for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is.

Raise your hand 🙋🏻‍♂️ if you want an India Pakistan clash to kick off the #T20WorldCup campaign for the Men in Blue! 🤩🏆 #PlayBold #TeamIndia #ICC pic.twitter.com/VDENDR1Oyf — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 16, 2021

Upcoming cricket matches of India

India tour of Zimbabwe 2022

1st ODI: 18 August 2022, Harare

2nd ODI: 20 August 2022, Harare

3rd ODI: 22 August 2022, Harare

Asia Cup 2022 (Confirmed League Fixtures)

India vs Pakistan: 28 August 2022, Dubai

India vs TBC: 31 August 2022, Dubai

Australia tour of India 2022

1st T20I: 20 September 2022, Mohali

2nd T20I: 23 September 2022, Nagpur

3rd T20I: 25 September 2022, Hyderabad

South Africa tour of India 2022

1st T20I: 28 September 2022, Thiruvananthapuram

2nd T20I: 2 October 2022, Guwahati

3rd T20I: 4 October 2022, Indore

1st ODI: 6 October 2022, Lucknow

2nd ODI: 9 October 2022, Ranchi

3rd ODI: 11 October 2022, Delhi

ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (confirmed league fixtures)

India vs Pakistan: 23 October 2022, Melbourne

India vs A2: 27 October 2022, Sydney

India vs South Africa: 30 October 2022, Perth

India vs Bangladesh: 2 November 2022, Adelaide

India vs B1: 6 November 2022, Melbourne

India tour of New Zealand 2022

1st T20I: 18 November 2022, Wellington

2nd T20I: 20 November 2022, Mount Maunganui

3rd T20I: 22 November 2022, Napier

1st ODI: 25 November 2022, Auckland

2nd ODI: 27 November 2022, Hamilton

3rd ODI: 30 November 2022, Christchurch