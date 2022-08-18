Upcoming cricket matches of India: India matches IND upcoming matches 2022 series list

Upcoming cricket matches of India: The SportsRush brings you the full fixtures of the Indian cricket team in the year 2022.
The schedule of the Indian cricket team is one of the busiest in the world, and a lot of action is lined up for them in the upcoming few months as well. They are currently playing the 3-match ODI series in Zimbabwe. After the completion of the ongoing series, they will travel directly to the UAE for Asia Cup 2022. Asia Cup 2022 will be played in T20 format this year.
After the completion of the Asia Cup, the Australian team will travel to India for a 3-match T20I series. Just three days after the completion of Australia’s series, the South African team will be ready to face India. India will face South Africa in 3 T20Is and 3 ODIs in home conditions. This will be India’s last series before the T20 World Cup in Australia.
India’s T20 World Cup campaign will start against Pakistan on 23 October 2022 at the MCG in Melbourne. After the T20 World Cup, the Indian team won’t return home but will travel nearby to New Zealand for 3 ODIs and 3 T20Is.
Raise your hand 🙋🏻♂️ if you want an India Pakistan clash to kick off the #T20WorldCup campaign for the Men in Blue! 🤩🏆 #PlayBold #TeamIndia #ICC pic.twitter.com/VDENDR1Oyf
— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) July 16, 2021
Upcoming cricket matches of India
India tour of Zimbabwe 2022
1st ODI: 18 August 2022, Harare
2nd ODI: 20 August 2022, Harare
3rd ODI: 22 August 2022, Harare
Asia Cup 2022 (Confirmed League Fixtures)
India vs Pakistan: 28 August 2022, Dubai
India vs TBC: 31 August 2022, Dubai
Australia tour of India 2022
1st T20I: 20 September 2022, Mohali
2nd T20I: 23 September 2022, Nagpur
3rd T20I: 25 September 2022, Hyderabad
South Africa tour of India 2022
1st T20I: 28 September 2022, Thiruvananthapuram
2nd T20I: 2 October 2022, Guwahati
3rd T20I: 4 October 2022, Indore
1st ODI: 6 October 2022, Lucknow
2nd ODI: 9 October 2022, Ranchi
3rd ODI: 11 October 2022, Delhi
ICC Men’s T20 World Cup (confirmed league fixtures)
India vs Pakistan: 23 October 2022, Melbourne
India vs A2: 27 October 2022, Sydney
India vs South Africa: 30 October 2022, Perth
India vs Bangladesh: 2 November 2022, Adelaide
India vs B1: 6 November 2022, Melbourne
India tour of New Zealand 2022
1st T20I: 18 November 2022, Wellington
2nd T20I: 20 November 2022, Mount Maunganui
3rd T20I: 22 November 2022, Napier
1st ODI: 25 November 2022, Auckland
2nd ODI: 27 November 2022, Hamilton
3rd ODI: 30 November 2022, Christchurch