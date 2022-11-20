“Usko to mai ek compliment ki tarah lunga”: Suryakumar Yadav owns Virat Kohli’s video game tweet on his 2nd T20 century for India

The ardent followers of the sport fell in love with Suryakumar Yadav yet again as he smashed his second T20I century, during the second match of the ongoing T20I series against New Zealand, at the Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui.

After being invited to bat first, Yadav, in at no.3 in the batting order decided to pull out some of the exquisite, trademark shots out of his bag for the umpteenth time this year, to mesmerize the Bay Oval crowd and the viewers watching them away from the center of action.

Being on the receiving end of an onslaught of the highest order, the New Zealand bowlers had no answers to the harsh treatment which was meted out to them, as Suryakumar returned back unbeaten at the individual score of 111* off mere 51 deliveries.

ALSO READ: Has SKY scored most runs in T20 international in a calendar year?

He batted yet again at a jaw-dropping average, of 217.65 tonight, with the assistance of 11 Fours and 7 Sixes, to help his team reach the total of 191/6 in their 20 Overs.

In reply, the New Zealand batting line-up were just not up for the task, as they got bundled up on 126 in 18.5 Overs.

Suryakumar Yadav owns Virat Kohli’s video game tweet

Post Suryakumar’s knock Virat Kohli had taken to his Twitter handle, to hail the former as the ‘best in the world’, while also comparing his innings to a video game after admitting to have not watched the innings live.

Numero Uno showing why he’s the best in the world. Didn’t watch it live but I’m sure this was another video game innings by him. 😂 @surya_14kumar — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) November 20, 2022

During the post-match press conference, Yadav was asked to express his views on the aforementioned Virat Kohli tweet, with respect to what it might have actually implied.

As a response, the 32-year-old initially talked about the knocks they had played together during the T20 World Cup, and how he enjoys batting alongside him, with both of them having that mutual respect for each other.

When the concerned journalist asked for his views again on the video game reference made by Kohli, Yadav, in all his humility remarked that he would take it as a compliment, and try to improve himself by batting consistently.

“Usko to mai Sir ek compliment ki tarah lunga, aur try karunga ki mai aur kaise achcha kar sakun consistently (I’ll take that as a compliment, and try to improve myself by finding more ways to score consistently),” replied Yadav.

For more Cricket-related news, click here.