“I can’t wait to get myself out of the nets”: Will Pucovski talks about his return to cricket in January after several concussions

Will Pucovski will finally be back on the cricket field after missing the Ashes 2021-22 due to the 10th concussion of his career.

Will Pucovski was said to be the confirmed partner for Warner, but his concussion problems have been a nightmare for him. He suffered his 10th concussion in November and was ruled out of Ashes 2021-22. The 23-year old opener from Victoria is highly rated, but he has been really unlucky. He made his debut last year against India, and he also scored a half-century in it. However, he injured his shoulder during the game and missed the rest of the series.

Pucovski has scored 1816 first-class runs at an astonishing average of 53.41, with the help of six centuries.

Will Pucovski talks about his return to cricket and facing short-balls

Will Pucovski is all set to make his cricket return via club cricket in Victoria. During his commentary stint in BBL, he insists that he is not afraid of playing the short balls.

“The thing that can confuse me sometimes is you get this big storyline about ‘he can’t play the short ball’,” Pucovski told the Seven Network.

“In every (Sheffield) Shield game I play, as soon as I get to 10 or 15 it’s the short ball plan because I’ve obviously had this history.”

“I have been quite successful against it, playing a lot of cricket.”

“I’m quite confident with how I go about it.”

However, Pucovski has expressed his frustrations about getting concussion symptoms every time he gets hit on the head.

“I just find it more frustrating when I do get hit, I do get symptoms a lot of the time,” Pucovski said.

“That’s the thing I guess gets to me the most because I’m sitting there going, ‘I would just love to get hit and I keep batting’.”

Will Pucovski will play for Melbourne in the Victorian Premier Cricket in January. Ahead of the Sheffield Shield, he is excited about getting some playing time.

“I can’t wait to get myself out of the nets,” he said.

“It will be good to get match action and get back into it.”