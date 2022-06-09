Vice captain of Indian cricket team: Who is the vice captain of Indian cricket team for South Africa T20Is?

Vice captain of Indian cricket team today: India will be led by their eighth captain in the shortest format tonight.

A right groin injury to KL Rahul on the eve of the first India vs South Africa T20I in Delhi has snatched from him an opportunity of leading his national team for the first time at home and in the shortest format. Readers must note that Rahul had debuted as a Test and ODI captain in South Africa earlier this year.

The development was made public after not Rahul but his designated vice-captain in Rishabh Pant appeared for the captain’s press conference at the Arun Jaitley Stadium last evening.

“It’s a great feeling, especially getting an opportunity like this in your hometown. There is nothing bigger than this. It didn’t come under very good circumstances but I will try to make most of it and give my 100%,” Pant told the reporters upon being named the captain of India.

Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines.Heartfelt thanks to all for your support.Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series.See you soon🏏💙 — K L Rahul (@klrahul) June 8, 2022

Vice captain of Indian cricket team

While Pant will be leading India for the first time in any format, his deputy Hardik Pandya has also been promoted to this role for the first time in international cricket.

Making a comeback to the national team for the first time since the ICC T20 World Cup in the UAE last year, Pandya has been provided with an additional responsibility primarily due to him leading Gujarat Titans to an Indian Premier League title last month.

In what was their inaugural IPL season, it was also Pandya’s first attempt at leadership in T20s. Hailed for his calm and mature personality as a captain, Pandya’s team deserved to lift the title for being the most successful IPL 2022 team.