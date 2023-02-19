VIDEO: Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Ilyas involved in nasty collision outside boundary rope in PSL 2023

During the seventh match of the ongoing eighth season of Pakistan Super League between Multan Sultans and Islamabad United in Multan, Multan Sultans all-rounder Khushdil Shah (3*) and pacer Mohammad Ilyas (2/12) were involved in a nasty collision in their attempt to grab a catch.

While neither the catch was taken nor six runs were saved, all Shah and Ilyas did was bang into one another outside the boundary rope. Shah, in particular, was hurt as he could only return to the field after receiving medical attention.

It all had happened on the fourth delivery of the fifth over when Islamabad United batter Colin Munro (31) hit a Carlos Brathwaite (0/29) delivery towards the leg-side. While Shah ran towards his right from fine leg, Ilyas had run towards his left from deep square leg but both of them were found wanting with respect to calling for a catch.

It is noteworthy that it is not for the first time when Shah has been found wanting regarding calling for a catch. Although not part of a collision per se, Shah was involved in a similar incident with Imrus Kayes (in Bangladesh Premier League last month) and Fakhar Zaman (in ICC T20 World Cup last year).

Khushdil Shah and Mohammad Ilyas involved in nasty collision outside boundary rope

A nasty collision between the two fielders as the ball sails over the fence for a maximum#HBLPSL8 | #SabSitarayHumaray | #MSvIU pic.twitter.com/s1SiXGRFQu — PakistanSuperLeague (@thePSLt20) February 19, 2023

Shah and Ilyas’ error didn’t really cost their team as Sultans were able to register a comfortable 52-run victory at Multan Cricket Stadium on Sunday. Chasing a 191-run target, United were bundled our for 138 in 17.5 overs primarily due to a middle-order debacle. MS pacer Abbas Afridi was the pick of the hosts’ bowlers with figures of 3-0-22-4.

Put in to bat first by IU captain Shadab Khan (1/42 & 1), the home team thrived on the back of half-centuries by batter David Miller (52) and captain Mohammad Rizwan (50). Miller, 33, hit three fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 208 to provide his team with an ideal finish alongside veteran all-rounder Kieron Pollard (32*) in a 40-ball 76-run fourth-wicket stand.