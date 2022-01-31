“This is the tournament Khushdil Shah levels up as a player”: Khushdil Shah grabs a stunning catch to dismiss Will Smeed during Quetta Gladiators vs Multan Sultans PSL 2022 match

Khushdil Shah grabs a stunning catch during Quetta Gladiators versus Multan Sultans match at the National Stadium in Karachi.

During the seventh match of the ongoing seventh season of the Pakistan Super League between Quetta Gladiators and Multan Sultans at the National Stadium in Karachi, Multan’s left-arm spinner Khushdil Shah took a blinder of a catch to dismiss Gladiators’ opening batter Will Smeed.

The event happened during the second delivery of the 3rd Over with Quetta chasing the score of 174/3 posted by Multan.

Khushdil bowled a short but a quick delivery around the stomach height to right-handed Smeed as his eyes got lit up and mind ready to dismiss the ball from his sight. He went on the back foot alright, but got hurried away courtesy the pacey delivery, and ultimately managed to smack the delivery straight back towards the umpire.

Quick to react, Khushdil threw himself to his right and grabbed a two-handed stunner to send Will Smeed packing at the score of 3 (5).

On what seems to be a relatively tacky surface, Multan skipper Mohammad Rizwan handed the new ball to Khushdil, and the 26-year-old did oblige by giving away only three runs in the opening Over.

Post picking up the first wicket in only his second Over, Khushdil picked up yet another wicket in his 3rd Over to get rid of in-form Ahsan Ali. His bowling figures so far, at the time of writing, read 3-0-7-2.

Twitter reactions on Khushdil Shah catch

This is the tournament @KhushdilShah_ levels up as a player. Becoming a proper bowler now too! pic.twitter.com/p1PTliEzHZ — Ali Khan Tareen (@aliktareen) January 31, 2022

Mohammad Rizwan Khushdil Shah A captain loves it when a plan comes together! #QGvMS pic.twitter.com/LOHaUgkQe5 — Samaa Sports (@samaasport) January 31, 2022

Khushdil Shah can bat, can field very well and can pick up wickets. A complete all-rounder. #PSL2022 #HarHaalMainCricket #QGvsMS — Rizwan Ali (@joji_39) January 31, 2022

Khushdil Shah in #PSL2022 so far: Overs: 6️⃣

Wickets: 5️⃣ To go with his batting heroics against Lahore. #MSvQG — S A A D | LQ (@SaadSays22) January 31, 2022

Khushdil Shah winning it with the bowl — Fakhruu #Qalandars :^) (@BajwaKehtaHaii) January 31, 2022

