“Virat has captained, but so has Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell”: Faf du Plessis credits multiple captains behind the success of RCB in IPL 2022

Royal Challengers Bangalore have qualified for the IPL 2022 playoffs under the leadership of Faf du Plessis.

Mumbai Indians’ win over Delhi Capitals sealed the playoffs spot of Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2022. RCB won eight of their 14 games in the tournament, and they finished the league stages at the 4th spot.

Virat Kohli left the captaincy of RCB last season, and RCB bought Faf du Plessis in the auction to lead the side. The bowling of the side did great with the likes of Josh Hazlewood, Harshal Patel and Wanindu Hasaranga. In the batting department, Dinesh Karthik has been brilliant for RCB as the finisher.

Faf du Plessis credits multiple captains for RCB’s IPL 2022 success

Royal Challengers Bangalore have done well in the captaincy of Faf du Plessis this season. This is Faf’s first stint as an IPL captain, and he has not disappointed so far. Faf has said that he is trying to bring a sense of calmness to the dressing room. He insists that it is not right to show emotions to people when they make a mistake.

“I try to bring a sense of calmness to the dressing room. Always that calmness and composure. You never show your emotions to people when they make a mistake,” Faf told Cricbuzz in an exclusive interview.

“Positive emotions can be good, but players need their captain to be firm at times.”

Faf du Plessis revealed that he try to bring multiple people in the leadership group. He has given credits to the leadership of Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell in the success of RCB. All three of them have led IPL teams in the past.

“I also try to involve other players in the leadership duties,” Faf said.

“Virat has captained, but so has Dinesh [Karthik] and Glenn [Maxwell]. They’re responsible on and off the field. It can be little things or big decisions regarding our strategy. It’s important to empower the senior group.”

Royal Challengers Bangalore will now face Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match of IPL 2022 in 25 May 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.