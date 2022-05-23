Cricket

“Virat has captained, but so has Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell”: Faf du Plessis credits multiple captains behind the success of RCB in IPL 2022

"Virat has captained, but so has Dinesh Karthik and Glenn Maxwell": Faf du Plessis credits multiple captains behind the success of RCB in IPL 2022
Rishikesh Sharma

Previous Article
WWE Superstar John Cena spotted during EPL Game between Chelsea and Leicester City
Next Article
"$10 million to the victims of Tsunami"– Michael Schumacher gave away 1/4th of his yearly earnings after knowing his bodyguard died in Indian Ocean Tsunami
Cricket Latest News
IPL playoffs format: IPL playoffs 2022 venue list
IPL playoffs format: IPL playoffs 2022 venue list

2022 IPL playoffs format: The winner of Indian Premier League 2022 will be determined after…