“Virat is Hilarious”: Sunil Chhetri discloses Virat Kohli’s unknown personality ahead of RCB’s IPL 2023 opener

Former Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and Indian football team captain Sunil Chhetri are great friends. Despite being from different sports, they share a great camaraderie between them. They have been spotted quite a few times together having a good time with each other.

Both Kohli and Chhetri had once done an Instagram Live as well which was loved by the fans. During the live session, both of them even trolled Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal about how he will roam around the streets once the lockdown ends. In the same session, Kohli revealed how former Australian spinner Shane Warne troubled him during IPL 2009.

Royal Challengers Bangalore are set to start their IPL 2023 campaign against Mumbai Indians tomorrow. While RCB were preparing for the same, Chhetri attended a training session with the squad where he was seen taking some diving catches. He was looking athletic and did several fielding drills with the side.

Sunil Chhetri discloses Virat Kohli’s unknown personality ahead of RCB’s IPL 2023 opener

Talking about supporting RCB in the IPL, Chhetri said that he has been a Bangalore boy ever since he signed up for his football club. For those who don’t know, Chhetri is the captain of Bengaluru FC in the Indian Super League. Bengaluru FC is owned by Parth Jindal, who is also the co-owner of IPL side Delhi Capitals.

Chhetri agreed that having Kohli in the RCB setup is also an added motivation for him to support the franchise. He revealed that he and Kohli talk about a lot of stuff together, and he disclosed that Kohli is a hilarious guy. Chhetri weighed upon the fact the people have seen the aggressive Kohli on the field, but he is a funny guy in personal life.

“I’m BFC, I am a Bangalore boy right from when I signed for the club. I’ve been supporting RCB, of course, I’ve got an added motivation with Virat [Kohli’s presence],” Chhetri said in a video uploaded on RCB’s YouTube Channel on Saturday.

“The conversations with Virat are always about different sports, about different stuff, about jokes, about having fun. I don’t know if many people know this but Virat is hilarious. That side of him is probably not known to a lot of people.”

Virat Kohli performance against Mumbai Indians in IPL

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Mumbai Indians in their opening match of the IPL 2023 tomorrow in Bengaluru. All the eyes will be on Kohli yet again, who does not possess a great record against the Mumbai franchise.

In 29 IPL innings against them, Kohli has scored 769 runs at an average of 29.58 with the help of five half-centuries. He has a strike-rate of 125.65, which is obviously not that great.