Virat Kohli at Eden Gardens record: Kolkata Eden Gardens Virat Kohli last 5 IPL innings list

Virat Kohli at Eden Gardens record: Former RCB captain has been struggling to find his rhythm in Indian Premier League 2022.

Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator match of the Indian Premier League 2022 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The winner of this match will play Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier-2, and the loser will bow out of the tournament.

The bowling of the RCB has been great this season, but the form of their best batters has been a concern for the side. Virat Kohli has struggled a lot in the tournament, he has managed to score just 309 runs at an average of 23.76, whereas his S/R has been just 117.93. He has scored two half-centuries so far.

Virat Kohli has been struggling in IPL 2022, but he possesses a decent record at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. In IPL, Virat Kohli has scored 307 runs at 43.85, courtesy of one century and one half-century. He scored a brilliant century in the last IPL match he played at this ground.

In the Overall T20s, Virat Kohli has scored 446 runs in Eden Gardens at 44.60, with the help of three half-centuries and one century. Virat’s ODI record is decent as well in Kolkata, where he has scored 326 runs at an average of 54.33, courtesy of one century and three half-centuries.

Matches Runs Highest Average S/R 100 50 IPL 10 307 100 43.85 130.08 1 1 Overall T20s 14 446 100 44.60 130.02 1 3 Test 5 323 136 46.14 63.83 2 0 ODI 6 326 107 54.33 90.05 1 3 T20Is 4 139 55* 46.33 129.90 0 2

Kolkata Eden Gardens Virat Kohli last 5 IPL innings list

Virat Kohli last played an IPL game at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata in 2019, and he scored a century in that match. Virat Kohli scored 100 runs in just 58 balls at a strike-rate of 172.41. The pitch at the Eden Gardens is brilliant for batting, and Kohli would want to repeat his last knock.

Opposition Runs Balls Strike Rate Year Kolkata Knight Riders 100 58 172.41 2019 Kolkata Knight Riders 31 33 93.94 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders 0 1 00.00 2017 Kolkata Knight Riders 75* 51 147.06 2016 Kolkata Knight Riders 13 15 86.67 2015

In the last five IPL games at Eden Gardens, Kohli has scored 219 runs with the help of one century and one half-century. He smashed 75* runs in 51 balls at a strike-rate of 147.06 in 2016, whereas he went out on a golden duck in 2017.