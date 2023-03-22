Virat Kohli beard style: What is the cost of Virat Kohli beard insurance?

Not many athletes around the world possess this personality which can make them a no-brainer pick for brands across any field as their ideal face. When it comes to advertising and promotion where brands require to cash in on the popularity of a sportsperson, his/her fan following across social media handles does play a huge role.

However harsh it may sound, but the greatness of an athlete in a particular sport is not always directly proportional to his/her number of followers across social media handles. The personality, looks, dressing sense, choice of brands, plus the way he/she appears before the piece of lens also determine whether or not he/she could act as the apt face for a particular brand.

Former India skipper Virat Kohli has ticked all such boxes which a brand ever looks for in an athlete, and him being arguably one of the best batters in modern-day cricket adds further value to the mega personality/icon that he had emerged to be over the years.

An important part of the enviable physical personality that nature has bestowed upon him, includes his hair style, physique and the beard style which he has kept changing for good over the years.

Virat Kohli Beard Style

Not every man on this planet is blessed with an ideal facial hair. The reason why one would find majority men around them clean shaved, might well be because their beard grows in patches or is not evenly spread across their face to sport it before people.

Kohli, however, doesn’t need to worry about any of such factors/problems as he is genetically/naturally blessed enough to bring about variations in the ways he could sport the look of his enviable beard.

Let’s have a look at the beard styles Virat Kohli has come up with during the different phases of his cricketing career.

Full beard and moustache

This one particular beard style has been sported by Kohli for a few years now, where he has these dense facial hair including the moustache. The evenly trimmed beard and the moustache goes pretty well with Kohli’s face structure.

Beard with distinctive jawline

The beard gets much dense near the chin area as compared to the sides of the cheek, which present a distinct jawline thereby adding a different value to Kohli’s overall look. This beard style was also part of Kohli’s look for quite some time.

Trimmed from the sides

A few years ago, Kohli used to trim down his sides significantly as compared to his moustache and the chin area. This style turned out to be not so popular, as Kohli decided to do away with it later.

Light faded

A few years into his career, Kohli used to keep those light faded, short trimmed beard and had not really decided to up his beard game.

Detached moustache

During a certain point in time, Kohli also sported a significantly trimmed beard, with the moustache detached from the beard.

What is the Cost of Virat Kohli Beard Insurance?

In the year 2018, a rumor spread like wildfire across social media which nearly confirmed that Kohli has decided to get his beard insured. Several cricketers including the likes of KL Rahul and Yuzvendra Chahal too joined the chorus and there seemed to be very little doubt over the veracity of such claims.

Haha, I knew you were obsessed with your beard @imVkohli but this news of you getting your beard insured confirms my theory. 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/cUItPV8Rhy — K L Rahul (@klrahul) June 8, 2018

A supposedly ‘leaked footage’ of a couple of guys taking samples and photographs of his beard strands had started circulating on social media. However, as it turned out, it was just part of a brand promotion strategy, and Kohli had not got his hair insured whatsoever.

Virat Kohli hair stylist

The renowned hairstylist Aalim Hakim, has Virat Kohli as one of his celebrity client as well. Kohli had first shared a picture alongside Hakim with his new haircut, ahead of the 2017 Champions Trophy. From MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, to most recently Shubman Gill, Hakim has been the go-to man for quite a many Indian cricketers.

A year earlier (in 2016), Kohli had also got his hair styled by a Mumbai-based celebrity hairstylist Apeni George, who has worked with Yuvraj Singh in the past as well.

Snip Update!!!@apeni_george has got all angles covered on this one! Love It 😎😎😎 pic.twitter.com/RtArVuDlgK — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) September 15, 2016

Most recently, Kohli had experimented with his look, and had arrived at ‘Studio 17’ in Delhi, where he got his hair styled by another celebrity hairstylist Rashid Salmani. Originally from Bihar, Salmani is a Delhi-based stylist who has a Master’s in hair styling.