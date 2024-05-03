Shaquille O’Neal Digs Up Anthony Edwards’ High School and AAU Highlights Days After MJ Comparison

There is no player more talked about in the basketball community right now than Anthony Edwards. The Minnesota Timberwolves guard has taken the NBA by storm after an impressive regular season. He also received lofty comparisons for his performance in the first round of the playoffs, leading the Wolves to sweep the Kevin Durant-led Phoenix Suns. Shaquille O’Neal, seemingly the biggest fan of the youngster, has always compared Ant to Michael Jordan. And Shaq’s love for the 6ft 4” star is further put on display after the analyst shared an old clip of the youngster from his AAU days.

Anthony Edwards has become one of the biggest superstars in the basketball world over the season. However, Edwards was a household name across the country as a high schooler. For those who weren’t aware of the dynamic performances that Ant-Man had as a teenager, Shaquille O’Neal shared an exciting highlight reel of his.

As seen in BallerTV’s post, the video mainly revealed Ant’s athleticism in the form of majestic dunks. Additionally, viewers can also notice that the Georgia native was well-equipped with a deep offensive arsenal – shooting from the midrange and finishing in traffic.

As if it wasn’t established already, Shaq’s social media activity is just one of many to prove that he believes Anthony Edwards to be the modern generation Michael Jordan.

Shaquille O’Neal’s social media activity praising Anthony Edwards

Shaquille O’Neal can proudly state that he didn’t merely jump on the Anthony Edwards bandwagon recently. The TNT analyst has been a huge fan of Edwards for quite some time now. During Team USA’s 2023 FIBA World Cup campaign, the Big Aristotle first began drawing similarities between the Wolves combo guard and Michael Jordan.

According to O’Neal’s social media activities, he claimed that Ant was the future face of the league and the Michael Jordan of the current generation.

Shaq was truly the first esteemed personality from the basketball world to begin the Anthony Edwards-Michael Jordan narrative. Since then, several other analysts and the legends of the league – such as Kevin Garnett – have also agreed with the Los Angeles Lakers legend.

More recently, Shaq also shared a clip on his Instagram Stories, highlighting the similarities between Ant and MJ’s movements.

From the uncanny resemblance on the court to almost identical facial structure, mannerisms, and expressions, it is difficult to disagree that there are multiple eerie similarities between the two. If Anthony Edwards can consistently improve and lead his team to the success that they are witnessing this season, he can surely be one of the faces of the league, taking the baton from LeBron James, Stephen Curry, and Kevin Durant.