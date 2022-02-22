“Virat Kohli has just dropped off a little bit”: When Shane Warne picked his top-5 current test batters list

During the Ashes 2021-22, Shane Warne picked his current top-5 test batters. Steve Smith topped the list, whereas Virat Kohli also featured.

Shane Warne is arguably one of the greatest players to ever play the game. He was the first bowler in the world to claim 700 test wickets. He ended his career with 708 test wickets, whereas he has 293 ODI wickets under his belt. Warne also bowled the “Ball of the Century” in the 1993 Ashes.

Apart from his on-field records, Warne has had a lot of controversies throughout his career. He failed the drug test ahead of the 2003 World Cup. Warne even passed on the critical information to a bookmaker about the game. He has also been in a rift with Muttiah Muralitharan, Arjuna Ranatunga and Steve Waugh. Despite all the off-field controversies, Warne is hugely admired in the cricketing circuit.

Shane Warne picks his top-5 test batters

During the Ashes 2021-22, Shane Warne was working for Fox Cricket. Shane Warne picked his top-current test batters during the segment. Shane Warne picked Australian vice-captain Steve Smith at the top position. Warne said that Smith is an all-condition player and has the ability to play against different bowling attacks.

“I’ve got Steve Smith. In all conditions and against all bowling attacking across all times, Smith is outstanding,” Warne said on Fox Cricket.

“Best cricketer on the planet. Love him. I think he’s great for the game.” – Shane Warne on Virat Kohli. @imVkohli @ShaneWarne pic.twitter.com/xm9SZ4KwqP — Harsh (@100off52) December 13, 2021

However, Steve Smith had an average outing in the Ashes. Warne picked Joe Root at the second position. Root had a year to remember in 2021 in terms of individual performances. Root scored 1708 test runs in 2021 at 61.00, with six centuries and four half-centuries. Kane Williamson was at the third position in Warne’s list.

“Joe Root is number two. He has made 6 hundreds in this calendar year. Kane Williamson is always in thereabouts,” said Warne.

Shane Warne picked Virat Kohli and Marnus Labuschagne as the final two batters. Although, Warner said that Virat Kohli moved down in the list due to his recent failures.

“Virat Kohli has just dropped off a little bit, and then Marnus (Labuschagne) rounds up the top-5 for me,” Warne added.